3 Teams That Could Target Corbin Bosch if Mumbai Indians Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Bosch managed 44 runs and a wicket in his IPL 2025 stint for Mumbai Indians.

Corbin Bosch has rose from the ranks and emerged as one of the most promising all-rounders from South Africa in last six months. Bosch made headlines during his debut series against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in 2024, smashing 81 runs and five wickets. He then made his mark in the SA20 league with 11 wickets while representing MI Cape Town.

The all-rounder was then roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for compatriot Lizaard Williams and made his impact in whatever limited opportunities. Bosch scored 42 runs in three innings at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 146.87 while picked up a wicket with a ball in hand at an economy of 7.85. Notably, his IPL appearance came at a cost, a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after pulling out of a Peshawar Zalmi contract to honour his IPL call-up.

Bosch followed up with a brilliant outing in Test cricket. In Zimbabwe, he became only the fourth South African cricketer to achieve the double of a century and five-wicket haul in the same Test and the first ever to do so in an away Test.

MI struggled to find the right replacement for Deepak Chahar, who used to pair with Trent Boult in the powerplay overs. Their issue was evident in their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they played Jasprit Bumrah cautiously and took charge against the others. Henceforth, if MI opts to release Bosch to add another pacer to their arsenal, many teams will be interested to secure the services of the all-rounder. So, let’s delve into the topic and see which three teams might require an all-rounder of his calibre.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) bowling attack looked good on paper, featuring Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande, but they lacked a quality all-rounder. They were heavily reliant on their specialist bowling attack, but their pace bowling option always leaked runs. Economy rates of Rajasthan pacers were: Farooqi – 12.35, Yudhvir Singh – 11.91, Aakash Madhwal – 11.07, Kwena Mphaka – 10.80 and Deshpande – 10.62. Even an IPL veteran like Sharma conceded runs at an economy of 9.89. Notably, their most economical bowler was their stand-in captain Riyan Parag with an economy of 8.50.

Historically, they haven’t found a pace bowling all-rounder who can fill the void of Ben Stokes. Before Stokes, Shane Watson, James Faulkner, Stuart Binny, and Chris Morris played the all-rounder’s role for RR. Bosch could be another one. While the top-order lived up to the expectations, it was middle and lower-order faltered for RR in the IPL 2025. His inclusion in the squad will add depth to the Royals’ batting and bowling lineup, plus he is a gun fielder. He could also share the finishing duties with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in nearly five overseas batters, but couldn’t fill the vacuum left by Marcus Stoinis’ departure. Stoinis played a crucial role in guiding LSG to two consecutive IPL playoffs in his three-year stint with the franchise and left with the second-most (952) runs for the franchise with a hundred and five fifties during the period. He also picked 13 wickets in 32 overs across his career at an economy of 9.58.

The 30-year-old could offer the same skills as Stoinis, with lower-order batting and four-over bowling. His sharp fielding could also bolster LSG’s outfield metrics. The red-soil pitch at Ekana Stadium will also work in his favour and could be a game-changer for the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The Pat Cummins-led side’s IPL 2025 tells an exact opposite of what they enjoyed in IPL 2024. While they had lower-order issues, their top-order faltered on plenty of occasions. They tried Abhinav Manohar, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, and Atharva Taide at no. 7, but nobody provided the expected returns. They overall lacked a utility player down the order and Bosch could be their perfect solution. None of their top five batters were present in the death over on more than five occasions.

Bosch has been consistent throughout last six months. With his MI Background and familiarity with Indian conditions, he could he slot in as floating all-rounder. Historically, SRH has been a top heavy side, Bosch could break the pattern and work as a third seamer.

His international exposure and regular match-winning performances could earn him a good contract in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction. After a record-breaking performance against Zimbabwe, Bosch makes himself a hot prospect to go under the hammer.