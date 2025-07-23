3 Teams That Could Target George Linde At IPL 2026 Auction

The 33-year-old South Africa player is yet to make his IPL debut.

The South African all-rounder George Linde recently made headlines during the Zimbabwe T20I tri-series involving New Zealand. He picked up a three-fer against Zimbabwe and played a crucial 33-run knock against the Kiwis, further proving his worth down the order. While he has featured in only 20 T20Is so far, the southpaw has a vast domestic experience, especially in T20 cricket. The left-hand batter has racked up over 2,300 runs and taken 191 wickets in 213 20-over matches. If Linde manages to continue producing such exceptional performances, the 33-year-old could grab his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) deal soon.

Linde made his international debut but hasn’t had consistent opportunities with Keshav Maharaj being the Proteas’ lead spinner across formats. However, the left-arm spin all-rounder has played franchise cricket across the globe. He has featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Major League Cricket (MLC), SA20, and T20 Blast.

The best of teams from IPL 2025 are on the hunt for an all-rounder who can bat at No.7 and give four overs of spin. George Linde could emerge as a hot pick in the upcoming auction.

So, let’s find out which three teams would acquire services in the IPL 2026 Auction later this year.

All matches (47) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 162/7 SAM 159/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 144/7 MAL 209/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 172/8 AUS 173/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML 115/4 RWA 111/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 119/2 ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 118/7 HDN 114/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 122/6 MAR 149/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 137/4 ALZ 117/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 148/7 NAJC 145/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 139/8 91YC 162/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W 77/9 MZW-W 165/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W 162/5 LSN-W 56/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 46/2 SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W 16/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 140/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – VEV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 101/3 KNY 98/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 127/8 NBA 18/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Mumbai Indians (MI)

George Linde represents Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise, MI Cape Town, in the SA20 tournament. He has done an excellent job with both bat and ball in crunch moments. In 30 matches, the southpaw has amassed over 339 runs, striking at 142.43. He has also claimed 24 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.30.

Linde could be the best replacement for Mitchell Santner if MI decide to let go of the Kiwi star. Santner did make an impact with the ball in hand, but hardly managed to score 40 runs at a strike rate of just 121. Linde offers strong credentials for batting at No.8. His experience of playing in different conditions makes him a valuable asset to MI.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals had a miserable IPL 2025 season. While their top-order clicked excellently, their middle-order and bowling department struggled largely. Royals’ spin-attack featuring Maheesha Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga failed to provide control, managing just 28 wickets, the second lowest amongst all IPL teams this year. Moreover, Hasaranga made just nine runs in five outings. RR felt the absence of an all-rounder in the lower order.

In this scenario, Linde could emerge as a game changer. He bats at No.7 for South Africa and can do a similar job for the Royals. His explosive batting and left-arm spin bowling might bolster their bowling attack and bring variety.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The runners-up of IPL 2024 had an underwhelming season. In IPL 2025, they focused on strengthening their pace battery and middle-order, leaving a void in the spin department. The SRH spinners managed just seven wickets in the season, the lowest among all teams. Adding to the problems, the Pat Cummins-led side couldn’t solve their No.7 mystery. They tried many batters, including Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Wiaan Mulder, and Atharva Taide, but none could play an impactful knock.

Bringing in George Linde could solve both problems for SRH. While he can contribute with brisk hitting abilities, he can also provide four overs of spin, partnering Zeeshan Ansari. The left-arm spinner has good experience of bowling on flat pitches, something that they might need at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.