3 Teams That Could Target George Linde At IPL 2026 Auction

The 33-year-old South Africa player is yet to make his IPL debut.
The South African all-rounder George Linde recently made headlines during the Zimbabwe T20I tri-series involving New Zealand. He picked up a three-fer against Zimbabwe and played a crucial 33-run knock against the Kiwis, further proving his worth down the order. While he has featured in only 20 T20Is so far, the southpaw has a vast domestic experience, especially in T20 cricket. The left-hand batter has racked up over 2,300 runs and taken 191 wickets in 213 20-over matches. If Linde manages to continue producing such exceptional performances, the 33-year-old could grab his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) deal soon.
Linde made his international debut but hasn’t had consistent opportunities with Keshav Maharaj being the Proteas’ lead spinner across formats. However, the left-arm spin all-rounder has played franchise cricket across the globe. He has featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Major League Cricket (MLC), SA20, and T20 Blast.
The best of teams from IPL 2025 are on the hunt for an all-rounder who can bat at No.7 and give four overs of spin. George Linde could emerge as a hot pick in the upcoming auction.
So, let’s find out which three teams would acquire services in the IPL 2026 Auction later this year.
162/7
159/4
144/7
209/7
Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs
–
–
–
–
172/8
173/2
Australia won by 8 wkts
115/4
111/10
Malawi won by 6 wickets
119/2
–
118/7
114/5
Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets
122/6
149/8
Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs
137/4
117/4
Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/7
145/7
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets
139/8
162/9
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs
–
–
77/9
165/3
Mozambique Women won by 88 runs
162/5
56/10
Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs
46/2
–
–
16/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/3
98/10
United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets
127/8
18/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
George Linde represents Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise, MI Cape Town, in the SA20 tournament. He has done an excellent job with both bat and ball in crunch moments. In 30 matches, the southpaw has amassed over 339 runs, striking at 142.43. He has also claimed 24 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.30.
Linde could be the best replacement for Mitchell Santner if MI decide to let go of the Kiwi star. Santner did make an impact with the ball in hand, but hardly managed to score 40 runs at a strike rate of just 121. Linde offers strong credentials for batting at No.8. His experience of playing in different conditions makes him a valuable asset to MI.
Rajasthan Royals had a miserable IPL 2025 season. While their top-order clicked excellently, their middle-order and bowling department struggled largely. Royals’ spin-attack featuring Maheesha Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga failed to provide control, managing just 28 wickets, the second lowest amongst all IPL teams this year. Moreover, Hasaranga made just nine runs in five outings. RR felt the absence of an all-rounder in the lower order.
In this scenario, Linde could emerge as a game changer. He bats at No.7 for South Africa and can do a similar job for the Royals. His explosive batting and left-arm spin bowling might bolster their bowling attack and bring variety.
ALSO READ:
The runners-up of IPL 2024 had an underwhelming season. In IPL 2025, they focused on strengthening their pace battery and middle-order, leaving a void in the spin department. The SRH spinners managed just seven wickets in the season, the lowest among all teams. Adding to the problems, the Pat Cummins-led side couldn’t solve their No.7 mystery. They tried many batters, including Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Wiaan Mulder, and Atharva Taide, but none could play an impactful knock.
Bringing in George Linde could solve both problems for SRH. While he can contribute with brisk hitting abilities, he can also provide four overs of spin, partnering Zeeshan Ansari. The left-arm spinner has good experience of bowling on flat pitches, something that they might need at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets