3 Teams That Could Target Kagiso Rabada in the IPL 2026 Auction If Gujarat Titans Release Him

He managed only two wickets in four matches, averaging 81.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were among the top four teams that qualified for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They finished third in the points table with nine wins and 18 points. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. Their journey was driven by the top-order batters and pacers. The franchise’s fast bowlers took 56 wickets throughout the tournament, averaging 31.94 and at an economy of 9.65. But there was one player who disappointed the most, while there were too many expectations from him: Kagiso Rabada.

The right-arm pacer missed out on 11 matches after he had to return home to serve a provisional suspension from Cricket South Africa. Rabada had admitted to allegedly testing positive for recreational drug use. Additionally, he failed to live up to his standards in IPL 2025 after GT acquired his services for a hefty price of INR 10.75 crore. He managed only two wickets in four matches, averaging 81 and at an economy rate of 11.57. Thus, his underwhelming performance might lead the Gujarat Titans to rethink Rabada’s case for the upcoming season.

Let’s check three teams that would be interested in Kagiso Rabada at the IPL 2026 mini auction, if he is released by GT.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB 191/4 AMR 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 58/5 CDK 161/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 71/8 ZAS 129/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/7 SOS 91/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 100/6 RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN 136/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 142/4 CCC 138/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 123/10 NAJC 124/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 101/1 JOR 100/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 106/5 SEL 101/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT 216/4 SML 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 165/10 SA 218/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The IPL 2024 Champions had numerous struggles in the last edition. But they largely struggled with their pace bowling attack, especially with foreign resources. KKR’s fast bowling unit was the second most expensive (10.71 rpo) after the Lucknow Super Giants (10.78 rpo). Their overseas seamers, Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje, together managed one wicket apiece. Johnson took one wicket in four games, averaging 133 and an economy rate of 11.53, while Nortje leaked runs at an economy of 11.85 and averaged 83.

Hence, the Knight Riders might seek an overseas pacer with a proven record and vast experience, and Rabada perfectly fits in there. The South African has been a part of the IPL for nearly a decade and has 119 wickets to his name. The tall pacer won the Purple Cap while representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, when he took 30 wickets in 17 matches. He recently took a fifer in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to power South Africa to their maiden ICC title in 27 years. He also boasts a pretty decent record at Eden Gardens, having taken four wickets in three outings. His experience might also help groom youngsters like Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.

ALSO READ:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants’ pace attack had the worst numbers in IPL 2025. Their seamer leaked runs at an economy of 10.78 for the entire tournament. At the start of the tournament, LSG’s bowling unit featured only one overseas pacer – Shamar Joseph, who didn’t play a single game in the season. Later, the franchise roped in William O’Rourke as a replacement player for Mayank Yadav. Though O’Rourke straightaway made an impact, he is very new to T20 cricket, having played only seven T20Is.

Rabada will not only be an overseas option and provide raw pace, but he can also lead the bowling attack. His experience could be valuable in different conditions and situations. His recent form across all formats bolsters his case, and his records at Ekana Stadium add weight to it. The 30-year-old has taken three wickets in two outings, averaging 24 and a strike rate of nine. He will nicely complete pacers like Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowlers had an underwhelming IPL 2025 season. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, no other pacer had anything to remember. Their most expensive seamer, Matheesha Pathirana, who was retained for INR 13 crore, managed 13 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 32.61. But the most glaring issue was his economy, as he conceded runs at an economy of 10.13. He bowled a wide almost every time he was brought into the attack. Apart from him, no pacer crossed the 10-wicket mark. Anshul Kamboj took eight wickets in as many matches, while Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, and Mukesh Choudhary took one wicket each.

CSK likes experienced players, and Rabada could fit in perfectly. While the right-arm pacer can share a new ball with Khaleel Ahmad, he can bowl in the death. He was mainly used as a middle-order enforcer by Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. His record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is also impressive, having picked up a wicket at an economy of 7.64.