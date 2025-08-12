News
Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Auction IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Kagiso Rabada in the IPL 2026 Auction If Gujarat Titans Release Him

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 12, 2025
4 min read

He managed only two wickets in four matches, averaging 81.

Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Auction IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were among the top four teams that qualified for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They finished third in the points table with nine wins and 18 points. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. Their journey was driven by the top-order batters and pacers. The franchise’s fast bowlers took 56 wickets throughout the tournament, averaging 31.94 and at an economy of 9.65. But there was one player who disappointed the most, while there were too many expectations from him: Kagiso Rabada. 

The right-arm pacer missed out on 11 matches after he had to return home to serve a provisional suspension from Cricket South Africa. Rabada had admitted to allegedly testing positive for recreational drug use. Additionally, he failed to live up to his standards in IPL 2025 after GT acquired his services for a hefty price of INR 10.75 crore. He managed only two wickets in four matches, averaging 81 and at an economy rate of 11.57. Thus, his underwhelming performance might lead the Gujarat Titans to rethink Rabada’s case for the upcoming season.

Let’s check three teams that would be interested in Kagiso Rabada at the IPL 2026 mini auction, if he is released by GT. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The IPL 2024 Champions had numerous struggles in the last edition. But they largely struggled with their pace bowling attack, especially with foreign resources. KKR’s fast bowling unit was the second most expensive (10.71 rpo) after the Lucknow Super Giants (10.78 rpo). Their overseas seamers, Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje, together managed one wicket apiece. Johnson took one wicket in four games, averaging 133 and an economy rate of 11.53, while Nortje leaked runs at an economy of 11.85 and averaged 83. 

Hence, the Knight Riders might seek an overseas pacer with a proven record and vast experience, and Rabada perfectly fits in there. The South African has been a part of the IPL for nearly a decade and has 119 wickets to his name. The tall pacer won the Purple Cap while representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, when he took 30 wickets in 17 matches. He recently took a fifer in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to power South Africa to their maiden ICC title in 27 years. He also boasts a pretty decent record at Eden Gardens, having taken four wickets in three outings. His experience might also help groom youngsters like Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.  

ALSO READ:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants’ pace attack had the worst numbers in IPL 2025. Their seamer leaked runs at an economy of 10.78 for the entire tournament. At the start of the tournament, LSG’s bowling unit featured only one overseas pacer – Shamar Joseph, who didn’t play a single game in the season. Later, the franchise roped in William O’Rourke as a replacement player for Mayank Yadav. Though O’Rourke straightaway made an impact, he is very new to T20 cricket, having played only seven T20Is. 

Rabada will not only be an overseas option and provide raw pace, but he can also lead the bowling attack. His experience could be valuable in different conditions and situations. His recent form across all formats bolsters his case, and his records at Ekana Stadium add weight to it. The 30-year-old has taken three wickets in two outings, averaging 24 and a strike rate of nine. He will nicely complete pacers like Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowlers had an underwhelming IPL 2025 season. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, no other pacer had anything to remember. Their most expensive seamer, Matheesha Pathirana, who was retained for INR 13 crore, managed 13 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 32.61. But the most glaring issue was his economy, as he conceded runs at an economy of 10.13. He bowled a wide almost every time he was brought into the attack. Apart from him, no pacer crossed the 10-wicket mark. Anshul Kamboj took eight wickets in as many matches, while Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, and Mukesh Choudhary took one wicket each. 

CSK likes experienced players, and Rabada could fit in perfectly. While the right-arm pacer can share a new ball with Khaleel Ahmad, he can bowl in the death. He was mainly used as a middle-order enforcer by Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. His record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is also impressive, having picked up a wicket at an economy of 7.64.

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

dewald brevis ab de villier aus vs sa 2nd t20i csk ipl 2025 auction

AB de Villiers Takes A Dig At IPL Franchises, Says CSK Pulled Off ‘Masterstroke’ By Signing Dewald Brevis

Brevis now holds the record for highest individual score by a South African in T20Is
5:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Abhishek Sharma father interview Pat Cummins SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Cummins Feared Bowling to Abhishek Sharma, Reveals India Star’s Father

He made 400+ runs in IPL 2025.
4:37 pm
Ashish Satyam
3 Teams That Could Target Kwena Maphaka At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Kwena Maphaka At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Recently, against Australia, he took four wickets and became the youngest bowler from a full-member nation to claim a four-wicket haul.
3:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Ravichandran Ashwin CSK IPL 2026

‘Not At His Peak’ – Former CSK Player’s Blunt Remark For Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
2:26 pm
Ashish Satyam
sanju samson rajasthan royals csk ipl 2026 trade riyan parag

Former CSK Player Claims This Player Is Responsible For Sanju Samson Leaving Rajasthan Royals

Samson's cousin has claimed that the keeper-batter has requested Rajasthan Royals for a release
10:00 am
Samarnath Soory
RCB Veteran Regains Form To Make Claims for Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction

RCB Veteran Regains Form To Make Claims for Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 91 runs in four matches in IPL 2025.
9:31 am
Sagar Paul
