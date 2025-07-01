News
3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 1, 2025
3 min read

He scalped only 16 wickets in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans (GT) may retain only one pacer among Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Following Siraj’s release from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad, after a seven-year stint, they acquired him for a huge amount of INR 12.25 crores.

However, the bowler has had an average season in the IPL 2025. He scalped only 16 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 9.25. On the other hand, Krishna bagged a total of 25 wickets at an impressive economy of 8.27, to win the Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker of the tournament) in the IPL 2025. Notably, both Siraj (4/17 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Krishna (4/41 against the Delhi Capitals), has claimed a four-wicket haul this season.

Let’s take a look at three other IPL teams, who might look to add the keeper to their squad if RR releases him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by their new skipper Rishabh Pant, have endured a struggling season in the IPL 2025. With six wins and eight losses, LSG finished their campaign in seventh position. The team missed their young speedster, Mayank Yadav, who remained away from the action for almost the entire season due to injuries in his back and toe. He only featured in two matches and scalped as many wickets but at an expensive economy of 12.50.

Moreover, LSG’s pace spearhead Avesh Khan, has had an average season to scalp 13 wickets in as many matches at an economy of 10.29. His fellow seamers, Akash Deep and debutant Prince Yadav, also failed to put up impactful performances in the league. Both of them picked up three wickets apiece in six matches at an economy of 12.05 and 9.85, respectively. This may propel the team to release or trade any of them to include an experienced Siraj in their bowling unit.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings

The IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), have enjoyed a brilliant season in the IPL 2025. They almost ended their 17-year-long wait for an IPL title but missed it by a whisker in the summit clash. The Punjab management might be on the lookout for an Indian seamer to pair up with their prime pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep once again had an excellent outing in the latest edition. He bagged 21 wickets in 17 fixtures at an impressive economy of 8.88. However, the team lacks a proper Indian pace bowling option alongside him. PBKS tried Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Thakur in two matches but might still want an experienced India pacer alongside Arshdeep. Vyshak and Thakur scalped four wickets (economy — 10.65) in five matches and one wicket in two matches (economy — 12.15) respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The IPL 2024 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), failed to continue their momentum in the following season. They acquired the veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for a huge amount of INR 10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. But after his comeback from the ankle injury, the former GT bowler could not regain his form in the latest edition. He scalped only six wickets in nine matches at an economy of 11.23.

However, Shami’s fellow SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat had an impressive season for the franchise. In the 2025 season for SRH, the seamer bagged 11 wickets in seven matches at a stunning economy of 7.34. The Orange Army may look to retain Unadkat and acquire Siraj from the upcoming auction, to pair up them ahead of the IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026 Auction
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Mohammed Siraj
PBKS
Punjab Kings
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

