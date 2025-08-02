News
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Nathan Ellis At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

The pacer had played just one game in IPL 2025.

Nathan Ellis had a Big Bash League (BBL) Final to cherish in the 2024-25 edition as he led Hobart Hurricanes to their first-ever title after a 15-year wait. In the summit clash against Sydney Thunder, he led by example by claiming 3-23 and finished the season with 13 wickets from 10 games. This raised hopes for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He played their season opener against Mumbai Indians, claimed 1-38, but didn’t play another game for the rest of the season.

As CSK’s fortunes nosedived soon after the win in the first match against MI, Ellis was never preferred in the playing XI despite the management changing it too many times for anyone’s convenience. Besides the success of Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad, CSK didn’t have many notable performances in the season, where they finished bottom of the points table while also bagging too many unwanted records.

This only showed that they had no faith in Ellis, who is most likely to be released into the IPL 2026 auction. If that happens, here are three teams that could go for the Australian.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

The 2025 IPL runners-up have built a team for the future despite losing the final, and their bowlers have proven that multiple times over the course of the season. It is unlikely they will try to retain Lockie Ferguson, who has been injury-prone. Also, his availability around the auction is still in doubt. They will need a familiar face like Ellis, who has become a white-ball regular for Australia recently. Ellis can provide the impetus with the new ball and can extract bounce with the old ball, which his previous IPL employers are well aware of.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR might have failed in their title defence with their mediocre batting performances contributing heavily to it, but their bowling had been their biggest letdown. They kept on chopping and changing their line-up, with their pace attack barely settling in. Even when they clicked, like bundling out PBKS for 111 at Mullanpur, their batting collapsed. 

Ellis will be a great addition to their attack, who has all the promise but needs confidence to keep winning games. Ellis, with all his experience playing in leagues across the world, can bring stability to their fast-bowling department. He also fits the bill of having a pacer who can swing the new ball both ways.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals are in desperate need of fast bowlers, as their season has been full of bowling failures, specifically at the death while defending. They had let oppositions take control of the chases with poor powerplays and middle overs that lacked control over the conditions. There was a need to ‘win crucial moments’ consistently, and Nathan Ellis can do that for them. With enough chances in the playing XI, the 30-year-old can control proceedings at the start and the end, which is something Rajasthan Royals need next season. 

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

