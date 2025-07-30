3 Teams That Could Target Ravi Bishnoi at IPL 2026 Auction if LSG Release Him

He couldn’t perform according to expectations and was wayward throughout IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had high expectations from Ravi Bishnoi when they retained him for INR 11 crores before the IPL 2025 auction. However, he couldn’t perform according to expectations and was wayward throughout the season. He could only snare nine wickets at 44.55 runs apiece and conceded 10.83 runs per over in 11 innings in IPL 2025.

LSG have Digvesh Rathi, who bowled exceptionally well last season and did Bishnoi’s job in the XI. Hence, they might consider releasing him before the IPL 2026 auction, given that he is taking a big sum for a specialist bowler. So, he might be up for sale in the next auction, with several teams looking to include him in the squad.

We see three teams that might target Ravi Bishnoi if LSG release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals had among the worst spin attacks in IPL 2025, despite spending a reasonable sum. They bought two overseas spinners – Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana – but the move backfired, as both were below par. Spending on overseas spinners is never a great idea, especially for both finger and wrist spin slots.

Hence, RR should revert to Indian spinners, and Ravi Bishnoi can be one of the options. He is a local player and has played for Rajasthan domestically, so he understands the nature of the pitch in Jaipur. The deck has always had some assistance for slow bowlers, and Bishnoi can be a lethal option in RR’s bowling unit.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had Suyash Sharma as their lead wrist spinner last season, and he did a fine job. However, they didn’t have a quality backup option and would want an experienced player. Hence, RCB can opt for Ravi Bishnoi, who can be a quality addition to their squad.

Bishnoi’s price won’t be as high as in previous editions after the recent dip in form, and RCB can get a solid option at a fair price. He can also be in the XI if Suyash’s form dips or any other injury concerns arise at any stage. Bishnoi’s recent form might not have been good, but he will improve from here on and can return to his best mode.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) don’t often spend much on spinners, especially specialist wrist spinners. They followed the same pattern in the IPL 2025 auction and settled with Karn Sharma, who did a decent job. However, MI would want more options, given that Karn can be vulnerable.

Ravi Bishnoi might fit perfectly, given he won’t be too expensive and can add a lot of value. He is a modern-day spinner who bowls at a high pace and has a lethal googly, making him an ideal option for Wankhede Stadium, where spinners have had some assistance lately. He can play over Karn consistently in the XI.

