3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 12, 2025
2 min read

Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Pacer Tushar Deshpande endured a mediocre IPL 2025 campaign with Rajasthan Royals (RR). Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 10.63. His best figures of 3/44 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This was in contrast to his IPL seasons in 2023 and 2024, wherein Tushar Deshpande took a combined wickets tally of 38 wickets from 29 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Indian pace attack in IPL 2025 looked unsettled and Tushar Deshpande was one of those bowlers who was at the receiving end of things. Having said that, the inaugural IPL champions could look to offload Tushar Deshpande as they look to revamp their Indian pace attack for IPL 2026. Here’s a look at the possible teams that could eye the 30-year-old.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace attack for IPL 2025 included skipper Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel. However, overall, their performance was pretty underwhelming, especially that of Mohammed Shami, who took just six wickets from nine matches.

Their pace attack is something wherein Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to strengthen on ahead of IPL 2026, and Tushar Deshpande could be a good choice.

The Mumbai cricketer has previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, so it is no doubt that he brings in loads of IPL experience. He can be effective in the death overs, especially with his yorkers.

Chennai Super Kings

A reunion with Chennai Super Kings might not be a bad idea for Tushar Deshpande. Chennai Super Kings endured a 10th-place finish in IPL 2025 and will be looking to do some serious business at the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

He had been with Chennai Super Kings from 2021 to 2024. He had initially joined the five-time champions as a net bowler, but went onto become one of the key pacers for them. In their title-winning campaign in 2023, he took 21 wickets from 16 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants has been known to invest in Indian players and Tushar Deshpande could be one of their targets at the IPL 2026 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants’ pace attack looked a little depleted in IPL 2025, more so because of Mayank Yadav having missed a majority of the tournament due to injury. Should any of their premier pacers sustain an injury, Tushar Deshpande can come in as a backup pace-bowling option for the Rishabh Pant-side.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Tushar Deshpande
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow hit a magnificent century during a T20 Blast 2025 fixture.

Mumbai Indians Star Blazes Stunning T20 Blast 2025 Century, Sets Stage for Big IPL 2026 Auction Payday

He scored 116 in just 54 balls, including eight boundaries and ten maximums.
8:54 am
Darpan Jain
punjab kings-star-marco-jansen-undergoes-surgery-post-left-thumb-injury-to-be-assessed-in-six-weeks-time

Punjab Kings Star Undergoes Surgery Post Left-Thumb Injury, To Be Assessed in Six Weeks Time

He will be ruled out of competitive cricket for a significant period of time.
11:16 pm
Vishnu PN

Former KKR Player Replaces Delhi Capitals Star in The Hundred, Gets Lifeline to Push For Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

6:57 pm
Aditya Ighe
latest ipl trade news before ipl 2026 auction

Latest IPL Trade News: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and More Linked to Potential Swaps Ft. CSK, KKR, RCB and SRH Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

3:31 pm
CX Staff Writer
How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

Trent Boult stayed calm under pressure and finished the match with 22 not out from 13 balls.
3:30 pm
Sagar Paul
Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the Player of the Match.
11:51 am
Sagar Paul
