3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande endured a mediocre IPL 2025 campaign with Rajasthan Royals (RR). Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 10.63. His best figures of 3/44 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This was in contrast to his IPL seasons in 2023 and 2024, wherein Tushar Deshpande took a combined wickets tally of 38 wickets from 29 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Indian pace attack in IPL 2025 looked unsettled and Tushar Deshpande was one of those bowlers who was at the receiving end of things. Having said that, the inaugural IPL champions could look to offload Tushar Deshpande as they look to revamp their Indian pace attack for IPL 2026. Here’s a look at the possible teams that could eye the 30-year-old.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace attack for IPL 2025 included skipper Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel. However, overall, their performance was pretty underwhelming, especially that of Mohammed Shami, who took just six wickets from nine matches.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 84/6 MR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

Their pace attack is something wherein Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to strengthen on ahead of IPL 2026, and Tushar Deshpande could be a good choice.

The Mumbai cricketer has previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, so it is no doubt that he brings in loads of IPL experience. He can be effective in the death overs, especially with his yorkers.

Chennai Super Kings

A reunion with Chennai Super Kings might not be a bad idea for Tushar Deshpande. Chennai Super Kings endured a 10th-place finish in IPL 2025 and will be looking to do some serious business at the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

He had been with Chennai Super Kings from 2021 to 2024. He had initially joined the five-time champions as a net bowler, but went onto become one of the key pacers for them. In their title-winning campaign in 2023, he took 21 wickets from 16 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants has been known to invest in Indian players and Tushar Deshpande could be one of their targets at the IPL 2026 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants’ pace attack looked a little depleted in IPL 2025, more so because of Mayank Yadav having missed a majority of the tournament due to injury. Should any of their premier pacers sustain an injury, Tushar Deshpande can come in as a backup pace-bowling option for the Rishabh Pant-side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.