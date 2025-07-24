News
Umran Malik KKR IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Umran Malik in IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 24, 2025
2 min read

He was bought for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Umran Malik KKR IPL 2026 Auction

After a sharp rise in the initial couple of years, Umran Malik has been going through a rough patch, form and fitness-wise. He started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on a high note and had a high pace to build on. Unfortunately, his form soon diminished, and injuries further derailed his progress.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, but he was ruled out due to an injury. KKR might release him ahead of a fresh auction, given his injury history. Hence, he might be up for grabs again in the IPL 2026 auction, and the fiery speedster will be up for grabs again.

We look at three teams that might target Umran Malik in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings have Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed as new-ball specialists, and Matheesha Pathirana for the back end of the innings. However, they would want a middle-order enforcer who can bowl hard lengths and cramp batters for room. The spinners don’t get as much help as they used to in Chennai.

That means the enforcer’s role will be more than ever now in the middle overs. Umran won’t cost them much. CSK know how to bring the best out of players, and the franchise can work with the tearaway speedster.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals might release Mohit Sharma and T Natarajan but they would like to explore other Indian pacers. Ideally, they should look for enforcers who can bowl in the middle overs since they have Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar for the powerplay.

Umran can do that job since he has the pace and experience to perform this role. Not many quality Indian options will be available in the auction, and DC must target him.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (may be forced to release Mayank Yadav due to concerns over his severe injury. Even other options are not as rich in experience.

Hence, they should target Umran, who can perform a similar role as Mayank, since he also has the pace. Under Zaheer Khan, he will learn a lot and improve as a T20 bowler.

