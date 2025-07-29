News
Venkatesh Iyer IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Venkatesh Iyer At IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 29, 2025
3 min read

During the IPL 2025, he managed to score only 142 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer IPL

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders decided to let go of their star skipper Shreyas Iyer, who helped them win the title earlier. Instead, the Kolkata-based franchise dished out massive money to get Venkatesh Iyer in their team. The left-hand batter got ₹23.75 crore in the mega auction. However, Iyer failed to make an impact with the bat, failing to take the pressure of the price tag. 

During the IPL 2025, the lanky batter managed to score only 142 runs with an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 139, including a lone fifty. He was also benched for three matches during the IPL 2025. 

When Iyer’s name popped up in the IPL 2025 mega auction, there was a huge bidding war between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but then the three-time IPL champions managed to acquire him for INR 23.75 Cr, more than nearly 12 times his base price.

There are high chances of Venkatesh Iyer’s release from the KKR squad ahead of the IPL 2026. Here are the three teams that can go for Iyer in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB showed a lot of interest in Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Madhya Pradesh-based batter has played a total of 62 IPL matches so far and has also represented India. 

He has been a very solid player against spinners and can control the game at any point in time. Iyer can give that stability to RCB’s batting order, coming into bat after the likes of Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Phil Salt. 

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans (GT)

The Gujarat-based franchise already has the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. But then, they have faced a problem when it comes to their middle order. Sherfane Rutherford did not do well when it mattered the most. 

If they add Venkatesh Iyer to their squad, they can make a lethal playing XI. Iyer has the capacity to hit big sixes, and he can also rotate singles if needed. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH had a below-average outing during the IPL 2025, where they finished at sixth spot in the points table. They won six matches and lost seven throughout the season. They do not have that power in their batting lineup except for Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen. If at all they go big for Venkatesh Iyer, they will have a chance to re-establish themselves in the IPL 2026. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

