News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
3 Teams That Could Target Yash Dhull in IPL 2026 Auction
3 Teams That Could Target Yash Dhull in IPL 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 4, 2025
4 min read

Previously, he played for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023.

3 Teams That Could Target Yash Dhull in IPL 2026 Auction

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 winning captain, Yash Dhull, has recently smashed an unbeaten 101 runs off just 56 balls at a blistering strike rate of 180.36 ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. This fiery knock from the Central Delhi Kings batter is also the first ton of this season, which included seven maximums and eight boundaries, and powered the team to an eight-wicket victory over the North Delhi Strikers.

The batter has already played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023. If he could continue the momentum and produce more such match-winning performances in the upcoming matches, some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises may look to include him in their squad ahead of the next season.

Let’s take a look at three such IPL teams that might target the youngster in the IPL 2026 player auction.

Delhi Capitals

Previously, Dhull was acquired by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2022, following his U-19 World Cup victory as the skipper of India. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut in 2023 but managed to score just 16 runs in four matches. The batter was also part of the DC squad in the IPL 2024, but went unsold in the following IPL 2025 player auction.

Delhi might look to include him again in their squad ahead of the IPL 2026. The team tried four different options, in the form of KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk and vice-captain Faf du Plessis, in the opening slot last season. Considering the dismal IPL 2025 season of McGurk and the rumours of Rahul shifting to another franchise, they may look back at Dhull for a top-order option.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are known to acquire young talents and provide them opportunities on one of the biggest stages of league cricket in the world. Moreover, the youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag have also paid back the team’s faith shown in them. The latest inclusion in this list is the 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made the headlines after a record-breaking debut season in the IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Initially, the southpaw replaced their skipper, Sanju Samson, in the playing XI, after the latter missed out on participating in some fixtures due to an injury. But after a smashing start to his career, RR is likely to continue with the Jaiswal-Suryavanshi opening partnership in the next edition. If the trading rumours around Samson turn out to be true, then RR might look for Yash Dhull in the IPL 2026 auction to replace him at No.3.

Kolkata Knight Riders

After the auction blunder in the previous edition, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to fix a lot of things ahead of the upcoming season. Firstly, they would look to solve their opening woe, which has been a persistent problem for them in the last few seasons. The only exception was their recent title-winning campaign in the IPL 2024, when the Sunil Narine and Phil Salt duo provided a blazing start to KKR in almost every match of that season.

Their six fifty-plus partnerships were the most by any pair in that edition. However, they released Salt ahead of the IPL 2025, and Narine also failed to replicate his astonishing form in the latest season. Another two opening options, in the form of Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, did not work in KKR’s favour. While they would be looking for a more established option at the top, the franchise might consider roping in Yash Dhull as a backup opening plan ahead of the IPL 2026.

