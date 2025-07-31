3 West Indies Players Who Could Be in High Demand At IPL 2026 Auction

West Indies suffered a 0-5 whitewash in the T20I series vs Australia.

The West Indies have added a touch of power and flair to the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception. The players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell became household names due to their brutal power-hitting. There have always been players who rocked the stage and earned praise from the fans. Now, nobody can imagine IPL without Caribbean flair. In the 19th edition, we might see some Windies players attracting some high prices in the IPL 2026 mini auction. Some might bring power and pace, while others, class and consistency.

Here’s a look at four West Indies players who could witness bidding wars in the 2026 auction:

Keacy Carty

Keacy Carty has recently emerged as a reliable middle-order batter for the West Indies in white-ball formats. Carty is known for his calm and composed demeanour and the ability to shift gears when required. He can anchor the innings under pressure and accelerate in the back end. Carty amassed 1,432 runs in 37 matches, averaging 49.37 in ODI cricket with four hundreds and five fifties. The right-hand batter made his T20I debut against Ireland in June and played only one game against Australia. He averages 50 and strikes at 166.66 in the shortest format.

While the Windies batter averages just 29 in India, he has scored well in Australia (46), England (62.57), Sri Lanka (43.33), and Bangladesh (48.50). The 28-year-old also has a decent record of playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Caribbean batter scored 373 runs in 14 CPL innings at an average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 123.10 with two fifties.

This shows his ability to adapt to different conditions is significantly good. He could be a perfect inclusion for the teams seeking a middle-order batter. He might fit in at No.4 or 5, where he can absorb pressure in batting collapses and finish strongly. Carty could be a great backup or replacement for Sherfane Rutherford and David Miller in the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder, the former West Indies skipper, has been impressive in the recent T20I series against Australia and England. Holder was the second leading run-getter during the Australia series with seven wickets in five matches, averaging 24.14. He also amassed 47 runs off 26 balls while batting at number eight, striking at 130.55. The 33-year-old amassed the fourth most runs for West Indies – 70 runs and a 205.88 – and took a wicket during the England series. Holder also had a decent Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season, where he scored 66 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 140.42. The right-arm pacer also picked up nine wickets at an economy of 9.12.

The tall seamer can swing the new ball both ways and can extract bounce from the surface using his height. Additionally, he can contribute with the willow and possesses the ability to hit the ball out of the park at will. The Windies cricketer has already played for five teams in the IPL before, with last season coming for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023. His proven IPL record, with 53 wickets and 259 runs, makes him a most dependable pick for 2026. Franchises like the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals lack a pace-bowling all-rounder. His inclusion will add depth to both departments without actually compromising anything.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope has been the West Indies’ most consistent batter in white-ball cricket. The Windies skipper averages 50 in ODIs and nearly 30 in T20Is. He made a strong case for IPL 2026 following his exceptional unbeaten 102 off 57 balls against Australia. He finished the series as the third leading run-getter with 185 runs, averaging 46.25. The right-hand batter was the top scorer in the ILT20 league with 527 runs in just 12 innings, averaging 58.55.

Looking at his current form and recent numbers, the franchise might put a bet on the West Indies skipper, who offers consistency and can handle wicket-keeping duties. While the 31-year-old has not played much in the IPL before, his growing maturity and stunning form could earn him an IPL contract in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Hope could become the backbone of a franchise’s batting unit, much like Lendl Simmons for the Mumbai Indians (MI) or Faf du Plessis for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in earlier seasons.

