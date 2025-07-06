News
MS Dhoni CSK IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Wicketkeepers CSK Can Consider As MS Dhoni’s Successor In IPL 2026

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni CSK IPL

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest wicketkeepers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since the league started back in 2008, the Jharkhand-based player has been plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Under his leadership, the men in Yellow have won five IPL titles, and on the back of this feat, they are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL.

CSK had a pathetic IPL 2025 campaign as they finished last in the points table with just eight points in 14 games. Even after taking his international retirement, Dhoni has been taking part in the IPL for the CSK, but citing his age, it would be difficult for him to continue playing in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni collected 196 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17 in IPL 2025. He also hit 12 fours and 12 sixes in the season, while striking at 151.72 in the death overs.

The former India skipper also has the ability to win matches standing behind the stumps, as he is a sharp reader of the game. As of now, Dhoni has 195 dismissals (150 catches and 45 stumpings) in 268 matches in the IPL.  It’s quite obvious that Dhoni will not be featuring in the IPL for a longer duration. Here are the three Wicketkeepers CSK Can Consider As MS Dhoni’s Successor In IPL 2026.

Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel grabbed the limelight when he smashed 31 off 11 balls while playing for CSK in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2025. That flick shot he played against Vaibhav Arora is still fresh in the minds of a lot of fans.

ALSO READ:

The Gujarat-based wicketkeeper/batter also had a great 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making 315 runs across six innings at an average of 78.75 and a strike rate of 229.92. He could fill Dhoni’s shoes in the future while playing for CSK.

Sanju Samson

Over the past few weeks, there have been speculations going around that CSK is interested in bringing Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson on board. As per Cricbuzz, the Chennai-based franchise is keen on welcoming Samson into their fold.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation about any official communication initiated with the Rajasthan Royals yet. If at all CSK want to rope in Samson, they have to trade some of their players in return. Samson was retained by Rajasthan Royals at INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Samson has taken part in nine matches for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 edition, scoring 285 runs.

Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira, who is a wicketkeeper batter from South Africa, made his T20 debut for Northerns in 2018 and eventually built a reputation as a hard hitter of the ball. On the back of his explosive performances, he attracted big bids in franchise leagues. In the first auction of the SA20 auction, Joburg Super Kings roped him in for 5.5 million, making him one of the most expensive players in the tournament. Ferreira plays for the Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket and could be a useful replacement for MS Dhoni for CSK.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

