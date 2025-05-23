4 Auction Targets for Rajasthan Royals (RR) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

RR could only win four games out of 14 and will likely end ninth, just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Despite having a strong unit, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled to win matches in IPL 2025. They could only win four games out of 14 and will likely end ninth, just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Even if they endured a rough run, they had moments and several positives to take from this season. Now it’s time to move forward and plan for the next edition, probably getting better in a few areas rather than a complete revamp.

We look at four auction areas the Rajasthan Royals should target after IPL 2025 exit.

Alternatives in the lower middle order

Rajasthan Royals retained Shimron Hetmyer before the IPL 2025 auction, but the move didn’t work for the team. Hetmyer failed massively in his role and showed obvious issues, which were easily exploitable for the opponent. So, RR must look for alternatives, even if they retain Hetmyer for the next season.

They would want more options for his role, which was missing this season. RR relied heavily on Hetmyer to do the lower-order hitting, and things could have been different if they had someone else as a backup. Hence, the key would be to find more such players to perform the same role.

Most franchises will release players like David Miller and Glenn Phillips. Some domestic players will also be available. Hence, RR can choose from the limited options in the mini auction.

Requirement of Indian spinners

Rajasthan Royals filled their squad with two Sri Lankan spinners – Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Unfortunately, these two couldn’t perform according to expectations, and RR must release them to free up budget and slots. Usually, IPL teams invest in spinners, and RR must do the same since several quality options are available domestically.

This IPL season has seen the rise of several local spinners with no experience at this level. Hence, RR must find domestic talent rather than investing in overseas spinners. That allows them to use overseas slots on other crucial roles.

Ravi Bishnoi might get released and fit perfectly in the setup, while Rahul Chahar might be another option. Chahar also has local knowledge and will understand the venue well in Jaipur. Several other fresh faces will be up for grabs in the auction.

More all-rounders

Rather than investing in specialist overseas spinners, RR should find all-rounders in this department. While Indian all-rounders are a luxury, having overseas all-rounders is not an issue. A few quality players have come to the fore lately, and RR should get at least one.

The problem with specialist overseas spinners is that they take one slot while reducing the batting depth. RR tried using Wanindu Hasaranga’s batting, but he is not a batter good enough to succeed in IPL. Even other spinners in their squad, like Kumar Kartikeya are not known for batting.

There are options like Michael Bracewell and George Linde, who have been doing well consistently. They provide accurate bowling and power-hitting in the lower order to support other batters in the lineup. That will balance the squad and give more freedom to batters.

More finishers

Rajasthan Royals had Shubham Dubey for this role, but he didn’t get consistent opportunities. While RR can continue with him, they will also want backups for this role. In the current squad, RR don’t have backups for this role.

This is the hardest job in T20 cricket, so the options are limited. CSK might release Jamie Overton, and GT should release Dasun Shanaka. So, RR can get one of these or choose the other fresh options available in the auction.

Among Indians, most quality players are already occupied, but a few new ones will come by the next auction. Despite having an impact player, RR’s batting unit ended rather quickly, which shouldn’t be the case. The over-reliance on the top and middle order should end for RR to achieve big scores or close the targets, which they have failed numerous times this season.

