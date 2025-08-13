4 High-Priced Players Who Could Find a New Home After IPL 2026 Auction

Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in IPL history.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction saw some record-breaking buys. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer earned contracts of over INR 20 crore each, while 17 more players got more than INR 10 crore each. Pant emerged as the most expensive player (INR 26 crore) in IPL history. Next up was Shreyas, who was roped in for a jaw-dropping INR 26.75 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS) a few minutes before Pant’s auction. We look into what can happen in the IPL 2026 auction, which is only a few months away.

While many cricketers justified their price tag with a stunning season, quite a few had an underwhelming season. There are some who might seek more opportunities and better role clarity in another franchise.

Here are the four high-priced players who could find a new home after the IPL 2026 auction.

All matches (42) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR 191/6 TBW 140/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS 204/7 BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM 108/7 SOS 59/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA 130/2 RJM 130/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS 86/1 ZGA 83/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 73/8 SOS 74/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA 59/3 RJM 144/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH 387/4 MID 195/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI 333/8 NOT 128/6 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB 283/9 KENT 178/7 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR 196/5 HAM 194/9 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR 21/1 GLAM 308/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR 91/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW 128/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB 225/6 HBT 228/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 179/8 SML 9/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL 178/6 SLGY 179/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB 139/5 NOS 131/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W 103/2 NOS-W 102/10 Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W 73/9 MOW-W 44/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – BANA – Fixtures Standings

Venkatesh Iyer

After a successful IPL 2024 season, Venkatesh Iyer was acquired for INR 23.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction. But the southpaw failed to live up to the expectations. He managed only 143 runs in 11 matches, averaging a poor 20.29 and a modest strike rate of 139.22. Due to a series of poor performances, he was also dropped from the playing XI.

However, it wasn’t completely his fault. With skipper Ajinkya Rahane coming into the mix, he was demoted in the batting lineup. Venkatesh, who is primarily a top-order batter, batted in the middle order, mostly at No.5. In IPL 2024, under Shreyas’ leadership, Venkatesh batted at one or two down. Additionally, the right-arm pacer didn’t get a single over to bowl. As a result, the 30-year-old might potentially opt for a change, seeking more opportunities and a better role.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal had been a standout performer for his previous two franchises – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). He is the leading wicket-taker for RCB and has the second-most wickets for RR in IPL history. Punjab Kings (PBKS) went all in to acquire Chahal’s services, who is also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, spending a whopping INR 18 crore.

But Chahal couldn’t have had a similar impact in the IPL 2025 season apart from a couple of matches. The leg-spinner took 16 wickets in 14 matches at an expensive economy of 9.55. He took two four-wicket hauls, including a hat-trick. He also missed out on a few games at the business end due to a wrist injury. His slowness in the field might also play a huge factor in his retention case. Hence, PBKS might look to carry a heavy purse to fine-tune their squad by releasing Chahal ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction.

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have reinvented T20 batting, showcasing a destructive and ultra-aggressive approach. They tried to strengthen it further in the IPL 2025 mega auction, with the inclusion of Ishan Kishan. The southpaw scored a statement hundred on his SRH debut. But the 27-year-old failed to continue the momentum. Till the time he found his mojo, SRH were already out of contention. Kishan scored 354 runs in 13 innings. He was averaging 35.4 and striking at an impressive 152.58. But the more glaring concern was that, apart from his 106 and 94-run knocks, Kishan managed only 154 runs in 11 innings. Additionally, the 27-year-old was playing out of position, at No.3.

On the other hand, SRH had their real issues in the batting depth. They struggled to find a batter better suited at number seven, having tried nearly five players throughout the season. The franchise might rethink and could part ways with Kishan to free up some money.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada was one of the six players of the marquee set in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Gujarat Titans, who had an underwhelming IPL 2024, roped in the South African pacer to bolster their bowling attack. GT acquired his services for a hefty price of INR 10.75 crore. But the pacer missed out on 11 matches after he had to return home to serve a provisional suspension from Cricket South Africa for allegedly testing positive for recreational drug use.

In his four outings, Rabada put out a disappointing show, managing two wickets in four matches, averaging 81 and an economy rate of 11.57. Thus, his underwhelming performance might lead the Gujarat Titans to rethink Rabada’s case ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.