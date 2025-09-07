News
4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in UP T20 League 2025
4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in UP T20 League 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 7, 2025
3 min read

The list includes one player each from KKR and RCB, and two players from DC.

4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in UP T20 League 2025

The Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 came to an end with Kashi Rudras lifting the trophy after an eight-wicket win over Meerut Mavericks. The tournament showcased young domestic players and also gave Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketers a chance to get back in form and show their value before the next auction.

For several players who hardly got chances in IPL 2025, this league became the perfect opportunity to remind everyone of their potential. The performances of several players in the UP T20 League 2025 could decide whether they are retained by their IPL teams or, if gets released, become options for other franchises in the 2026 auction.

Here are four such players who strengthened their retention hopes through their standout displays in the UP T20 League 2025.

Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi played for the Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League 2025 and had a great tournament. He scored 491 runs in 10 matches, with an average of 61.38 and a strike rate of 161.51. He hit five fifties, and his best score was 93 against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the league stage.

Despite finishing as the tournament’s second-highest top scorer, his team couldn’t qualify for the playoffs as they ended at the bottom of the table. For his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, this is positive news since he is in good form. Although he played only four innings in five matches in IPL 2025, this form will be a big boost for his retention chances next season.

Rinku Singh

Skipper Rinku Singh had a great run in the UP T20 League with the Meerut Mavericks. He scored 372 runs in nine innings at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 178.85. His runs included two fifties and one century, making him one of the best batters of the tournament.

Earlier in IPL 2025, things were different. Despite being retained for INR 13 Crore before the auction, he scored only 206 runs in 11 innings. His last two IPL seasons did not go well, mainly because his batting position kept changing. However, his strong performance in the UP T20 League has boosted his chances of being retained for the next season. He has also been selected for the upcoming Asia Cup.

ALSO READ:

Swastik Chikara

Swastik Chikara scored 370 runs in 13 innings for the Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League this season. He averaged 30.83 with a strike rate of 123.33 and hit three half-centuries.

In IPL 2025, he was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad but did not get a chance to make his debut. For the next season, if there were any doubts about his retention, his strong performances in the UP league would have cleared them and improved his chances.

Vipraj Nigam

Vipraj Nigam had an outstanding UP T20 League 2025 while playing for the Lucknow Falcons. He picked up 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.15 and an economy of 7.80, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

In IPL 2025, he made his debut in the tournament with Delhi Capitals. He had a good season, helping the team with both bat and ball. He took 11 wickets and scored 234 runs in 13 innings while batting lower down the order. Because of these performances, he is likely to be one of the players Delhi Capitals keep for the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

