4 Players Whose CPL 2025 Form Is Crucial To IPL 2026 Retention Chances

These four players had a forgettable form in the IPL 2025.

The 13th season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to commence on August 14 (August 15 as per IST) with the opening clash between the Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Several players who had underperformed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would look to showcase brilliant form in the upcoming CPL 2025, in an attempt to get retained for their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Let’s look at four such players whose CPL 2025 form could be crucial for retention chances ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Shimron Hetmyer

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) big-hitter, Shimron Hetmyer, endured a tough outing in the latest IPL season. He scored only 239 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.73. Moreover, the three consecutive botched chases against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could act as a crucial factor for the management before heading into the IPL 2026 auction.

However, the INR 11 crore retained player picked up his rhythm in the following Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He scored 340 runs in eight matches for the Seattle Orcas, at an astonishing strike rate of 209.87. He became the sixth-highest run-getter of the season.

Hetmyer also followed it up in the five-match T20I series against Australia at home. He put up a combined 129 runs at a fierce strike rate of 179.17 in the recently concluded series. The batter might make a strong case for retention ahead of the next IPL season with his continuation of this blistering form for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025.

Rovman Powell

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) power-hitter, Rovman Powell, failed to prove his abilities in a season when they needed him the most. The IPL 2024 champions struggled to find their best playing XI combination, and several players’ decline in form also troubled them throughout the season.

KKR played Powell during the mid-stage of the cash-rich league, when their usual finishers, including Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, were going through a lean patch. But the Caribbean striker could not repay the team’s faith as he scored just five runs in two matches before being ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury.

He also had an average outing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in the MLC 2025 with just 81 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 139.65. His dismal form also continued during the recent five-match series against the Aussies, where he scored only 50 runs in four fixtures. The upcoming CPL 2025 could prove to be pivotal for the Barbados Royals captain ahead of the IPL 2026.

Sherfane Rutherford

The Gujarat Titans (GT) player, Sherfane Rutherford, had an average season in the IPL 2025 with 291 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 157.30. Following this, the batter scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 125 in five matches of the Global Super League (GSL) 2025.

He managed to put up only 78 runs in five matches against Australia, which included two ducks in the initial fixtures of the home T20I series. This makes his CPL 2025 form for the Barbados Royals a key aspect for the retention plans of the IPL 2022 champions, GT.

Azmatullah Omarzai

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 139.02 and scalped eight wickets at an economy of 10.33 in his second IPL season. Though the Afghan player failed to make an impact with the bat, he was economical and consistent in his bowling efforts. He scalped four wickets in as many matches for the Rangpur Riders in the following GSL 2025.

If Omarzai could better his batting stats in the CPL 2025 and also continue his brilliant bowling form for the Barbados Royals, he might secure a spot in the PBKS squad ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.