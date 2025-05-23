News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
4 RCB Players Who Can Help Break IPL 2025 Playoffs Jinx And Win Them IPL 2025 Title
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 RCB Players Who Can Help Break IPL 2025 Playoffs Jinx And Win Them IPL 2025 Title

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will set their sights on winning their maiden IPL title after having reached the playoffs.

4 RCB Players Who Can Help Break IPL 2025 Playoffs Jinx And Win Them IPL 2025 Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have their sights set on their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season after having reached the playoffs of IPL 2025. While the Rajat Patidar-led side have been confirmed of a top four spot, their final position in the IPL 2025 standings will only be likely confirmed towards the end of the league stage.

Nevertheless, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in good stead at the moment and could even go all the way to the final. The last time they reached the summit clash was in IPL 2016, when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Let’s now take a look at four players who could play a big role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru possibly winning their maiden IPL title:

Virat Kohli

The former RCB skipper has to be in this list. Virat Kohli has been the backbone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the IPL’s inaugural edition in 2008 and has showcased a rich vein of form in recent seasons.

He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 with 741 runs, and this season too, the Delhi batter has been in brilliant form. He has scored 505 from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 143.47, including seven fifties.

Josh Hazlewood

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s most consistent pacer this season. With 18 wickets from 10 matches, Hazlewood is Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top wicket-taker. However, questions over Hazlewood’s availability remain after he travelled back to Australia due to a shoulder injury.

Then there’s the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa as well, that will take place at Lord’s from June 11. As per a report in Hindustan Times, however, Hazlewood is set to ink up with the RCB squad before the IPL playoffs, which get underway on May 29. “Josh is preparing to arrive in India by the end of last week (of May). He will be available for the playoffs,” a source told the newspaper.

Tim David

Tim David, another Australian, has established himself as an impactful finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His unbeaten 50 off just 26 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as been David’s standout performance this season so far, although his efforts went in vain.

ALSO READ:

However, what the presence of Tim David in the RCB playing XI does is strengthen the team’s lower order, as was the case against Punjab Kings. RCB were 33/5 at one stage against Punjab Kings, but David came to the rescue with a valiant fightback to take their total to 95. That may not have been enough but it showed the kind of potential that David possesses. Thus, the 29-year-old can be counted upon to play well under pressure for RCB.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal, one of the players who were retained, has once again proven to be an effective bowler in the death overs for RCB. One such instance was when he defended 15 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This season, Dayal has taken just 10 wickets from 11 matches, which is just another ordinary season. However, this season has been different as Dayal has had some quality pacers who can back him up like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The 27-year-old will once again have his task cut out come the IPL 2025 playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David
Virat Kohli
Yash Dayal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: SRH have a batting lineup to perform in Lucknow, so they should win the contest.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 65 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

1:17 pm
Darpan Jain
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they might face a setback regarding Tim David.

Star RCB Player Skips Practice Before SRH Clash in IPL 2025, Spotted With Mask Ahead of Game

It’s hard to replace him in the XI, especially given his form this season.
11:29 am
Darpan Jain
Despite having a strong unit, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled to win matches consistently in IPL 2025.

4 Auction Targets for Rajasthan Royals (RR) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

RR could only win four games out of 14 and will likely end ninth, just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
10:14 am
Darpan Jain
RCB will have a tight schedule as IPL 2025 enters the business end, and they will have little time between games.

RCB Schedule Set To Create Havoc Ahead of Key IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixture

If they qualify for Qualifier 1, RCB will play Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad in less than 48 hours.
10:02 am
Darpan Jain
who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

8:41 am
CX Staff Writer
RCB Top of IPL 2025 Table RCB vs SRH

RCB’s Chances of Finishing Top of IPL 2025 Table Gets Significant Boost After GT’s Loss to LSG

With GT capped at a maximum of 20 points and RCB capable of reaching 21, the power has shifted to give RCB a chance to finish top of the table.
12:26 am
Prasenjiit Dey
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.