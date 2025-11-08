4 Takeaways from Australia vs India T20I Series, Ft. Future of Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup 2026

India won the Australia series, 2-1.

India continued their unbeaten T20I series streak, with a 2-1 win in Australia. The first and last clashes of the five-match series were affected by rain, but Suryakumar Yadav & Co. sealed two out of the three matches played. With the T20 World Cup 2026 in sight, India would be looking to seal their winning combinations.

Here are 4 takeaways from the Australia vs India series, keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 prospects in mind.

Fire and Fire Opening Combination of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

Except for the 3rd T20I in Hobart, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India flying starts — a pattern continued from the Asia Cup 2025. The left and right combination adds to the success rate, as both are clean strikers of the ball. Both the Punjab players are power-hitters, and share a great camaraderie as they have been playing together since their U-12 days. Abhishek is also the top scorer of the series with 163 runs and bagged the Player of the Tournament award. He is followed by Gill with 132 runs.

During the post-series conference, captain Surya put a fitting label on the opening duo.

“They both are looking to match each other’s strike rates. It’s a combination of fire and fire,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Should Play Together in T20 World Cup 2026

During the Asia Cup, Arshdeep Singh was mostly a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in lieu of the latter’s workload management. But the Australia tour proved how important it is for both pacers to start together. Unignorable stats suggest that India has won all 12 matches when the duo featured. In this tour, the Indian team lost the only match without this pair.

The pair has been formidable, sharing 43 wickets between them. Their success lies in contrasting strengths that complement each other. Bumrah’s precision and experience put pressure on the opposite, while Arshdeep’s left-arm swing helps him pick up the wickets from the other end. This makes them a lethal force in both the powerplay and death overs. If India are to win the home World Cup, they should continue to exploit this pace-bowling pair.

ALSO READ:

Lower Middle-Order Woes Could Trouble India

The No.3 to 7 spots are still experimental, especially with the absence of Hardik Pandya throwing the team off-balance. The line-up includes Shivam Dube, SKY, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, and Washington Sundar, not necessarily in that order. The captain is going through a phase of lack of form, while Dube’s position isn’t fixed. Varma is well-trained to absorb pressure, while his companion Jitesh hasn’t anchored the innings in his limited opportunities. In two outings, the gloveman managed 25 runs, Verma made 34 in three innings, Axar has amassed 45 runs, and Sundar crossed the 60-run mark.

The hosts for the T20 World Cup 2026 will need a proven batter to hold the fort in critical situations. In case of a top-order collapse, like the one seen in the 2nd T20I, the 56-run partnership between Abhishek and Harshit Rana was the highest one from the match. The bowler added 35 runs, facing 33 balls. Hardik should return to the squad after his Asia Cup injury, but this playing XI needs someone to step up or risk losing their spot to someone more ideal like Rishabh Pant.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.