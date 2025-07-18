4 Teams That Could Target T Natarajan At IPL 2026 Auction If Delhi Capitals Release Him

He was wicketless in IPL 2025.

Indian pacer T Natarajan did not have the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season he would have hoped for with Delhi Capitals (DC). T Natarajan played just one match for the Axar Patel-led side. The 34-year-old went wicketless against Gujarat Titans and conceded 49 runs in three overs.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer could get released by DC ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. T Natarajan has previously played for Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But which teams would target him if he is released by DC?

We take a look at four teams T Natarajan could head to in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Nothing would suit T Natarajan better than a return to former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played for the Orange Army from 2020 to 2024. He established himself as one of the pacers to watch out for in the IPL.

In 61 matches for SRH, he took 65 wickets. His best season came in 2024 when he took 19 wickets. However, the Sunrisers released him because of his inconsistency and injury history. In fact, in IPL 2025, the pacer played just one match for DC because of an injury he had been fighting throughout the season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings could also be a good fit for T Natarajan. Should Natarajan join CSK, the Yellow Brigade will have a quality pacer who can deliver game-changing outcomes in the death overs. His yorkers can prove to be effective for the five-time champions, who will be looking to bounce back in IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals require a quality Indian pacer who can change their fortunes in IPL 2026 as they aim to win their second title. Sandeep Sharma, in particular, was ineffective for the Sanju Samson-led side. Instead, T Natarajan could be a wise choice.

RR currently have the likes of Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande. Natarajan’s addition to Rajasthan Royals, should they go for him, will add depth to their bowling.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

T Natarajan might not be a bad choice for Kolkata Knight Riders going into IPL 2026. After releasing Mitchell Starc, the three-time champions’ pace attack seemed unsettled with lesser-experienced players like Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, and Chetan Sakariya. Natarajan, if fully fit, can be a good fit at KKR as an experienced bowling option.

