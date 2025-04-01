News
4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation Swastik Chikara Priyansh Arya Aniket Verma Vipraj Nigam
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Three of these four youngsters debuted this season.

4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation Swastik Chikara Priyansh Arya Aniket Verma Vipraj Nigam

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in trouble after losing two on the trot. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK started off the IPL 2025 brilliantly with a 4-wicket win over their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians (MI). Spinner Noor Ahmad starred with a four-wicket haul at Chepauk to register their first two points on the scoreboard.

However, the team couldn’t continue with their momentum as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed them their biggest home defeat in the history of IPL. Led by their new skipper Rajat Patidar, RCB won the match comprehensively by 50 runs. The Men In Yellow ended up with another loss while facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Though the match came to a close finish, RR held their nerves to win by six runs.

In a viral video on social media, a scout has revealed that he recommended some young players to CSK. He suggested buying them from the IPL 2025 auction after seeing their performance in the State’s T20 leagues of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In this article, we will look at four youngsters the CSK scout advised to include in their team for IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Priyansh Arya

The 24-year-old batter from Delhi was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 3.8 crore. He scored 252 runs in nine matches with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 191 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. The southpaw’s SMAT heroics include a 43-ball century against Uttar Pradesh and a 21-ball half-century against Andhra Pradesh.

Priyansh made his IPL debut against the Gujarat Titans. He made a brisk 47 in 23 balls at a fiery strike rate of 204.34, which aided Punjab to win the match by 11 runs.

Vipraj Nigam

The 20-year-old was acquired by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 50 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. The leg-spinning all-rounder had an impressive SMAT 2024. He scalped eight wickets in seven games for Uttar Pradesh at an economy of 7.12. He also played a match-winning knock of 27 off just eight balls against Andhra Pradesh.

Nigam debuted in the IPL 2025 clash between DC and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Apart from a dismissal, he played a quickfire innings of 15-ball-39 alongside Ashutosh Sharma’s whirlwind 66 in 31 balls to win the match by one wicket.

Aniket Verma

The 23-year-old from Uttar Pradesh scored 273 runs in just six matches of the Madhya Pradesh Premier League. His performance included 25 sixes in the tournament and a 32-ball century.

Aniket put up 74 runs in 41 balls at a strike rate of 180.48 in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s last match against DC. His blistering knock included five boundaries and six sixes. Previously, he also notched 36 runs in 13 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 276.92 against LSG.

Swastik Chikara

The right-handed batter put up 499 runs in 12 innings in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 to become the leading run-getter of the tournament. He maintained a stellar average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 185.50.

RCB bought him for his base price of INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He is yet to don the red outfit.

