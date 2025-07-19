₹5.25 Crore IPL 2026 Retention Inevitable for Mumbai Indians As Star Player Continues Delivering on Promise

He contributed immensely with both bat and ball.
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks put on an all-round show in the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Sussex and Surrey last night. He contributed immensely with both bat and ball and played a crucial role in his team’s victory.
105/9
76/3
Batting first, Jacks hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, scoring 100 runs in just 59 balls, including 12 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 169.49. 66% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Jacks scored 49.01% of the team’s runs alone.
Later, he also bowled a sensational spell with the ball in the second innings, snaring two wickets while conceding only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in his four-over spell. He dismissed both openers – Daniel Hughes and George Thomas – to keep Surrey ahead in the game, as they eventually won the contest by seven runs.
He ended the game as the best batter and second-best bowler from both sides. Jacks has been in terrific form in the competition and was coming with runs on his back, but the all-rounder took his performance to a whole new level against a strong Sussex outfit, showing his utility as an all-rounder.
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|D Arcy Short
|14
|14
|551
|42.38
|136.05
|57
|23
|Tawanda Muyeye
|14
|14
|516
|36.86
|142.15
|47
|16
|Will Smeed
|14
|14
|512
|42.67
|145.04
|57
|18
|Will Jacks
|10
|10
|504
|50.40
|164.71
|51
|23
|Toby Albert
|14
|14
|472
|47.20
|143.90
|52
|13
|Tom Moores
|14
|14
|459
|45.90
|157.19
|42
|23
|David Willey
|14
|14
|452
|32.29
|140.37
|27
|29
|Aneurin Donald
|14
|14
|449
|32.07
|216.91
|48
|31
|Sam Hain
|13
|13
|439
|43.90
|147.81
|36
|15
|James Vince
|13
|13
|436
|39.64
|155.71
|63
|7
|Wayne Madsen
|14
|14
|431
|39.18
|136.83
|45
|14
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|14
|14
|421
|30.07
|173.97
|47
|21
|Joe Clarke
|14
|14
|420
|30.00
|160.31
|47
|20
|Stephen Eskinazi
|14
|12
|420
|35.00
|142.86
|46
|12
|Keaton Jennings
|14
|14
|411
|29.36
|155.09
|44
|16
Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and he did a decent job in the season. He scored 233 runs at an average of 23.30 and a 135.46 strike rate in 11 innings, including a fifty.
Additionally, he grabbed six wickets at 20 runs apiece and conceded 8.57 runs per over in eight outings with the ball. However, one issue MI faced with Jacks was settling him at one particular batting position.
MI’s team structure is built in a way that they have some of the best middle-order batters, and the team wanted to maximise their batting, meaning Jacks had to bat out of position at times. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings, while Suryakumar Yadav’s best comes at No.3, but Jacks is also a top-order batter.
Hence, he looked like a misfit, even though MI found ways to use him as a floater later in the tournament. MI might retain him, given his superior talent, but they should look to give him a particular spot and role clarity, which was missing last season.
