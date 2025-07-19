News
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks put on an all-round show in the latest T20 Blast 2025 fixture.
indian-premier-league-ipl

₹5.25 Crore IPL 2026 Retention Inevitable for Mumbai Indians As Star Player Continues Delivering on Promise

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 19, 2025
3 min read

He contributed immensely with both bat and ball.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks put on an all-round show in the latest T20 Blast 2025 fixture.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks put on an all-round show in the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Sussex and Surrey last night. He contributed immensely with both bat and ball and played a crucial role in his team’s victory.

Batting first, Jacks hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, scoring 100 runs in just 59 balls, including 12 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 169.49. 66% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Jacks scored 49.01% of the team’s runs alone.

Later, he also bowled a sensational spell with the ball in the second innings, snaring two wickets while conceding only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in his four-over spell. He dismissed both openers – Daniel Hughes and George Thomas – to keep Surrey ahead in the game, as they eventually won the contest by seven runs.

ALSO READ:

He ended the game as the best batter and second-best bowler from both sides. Jacks has been in terrific form in the competition and was coming with runs on his back, but the all-rounder took his performance to a whole new level against a strong Sussex outfit, showing his utility as an all-rounder.

Top run-scorers in T20 Blast 2025

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
D Arcy Short141455142.38136.055723
Tawanda Muyeye141451636.86142.154716
Will Smeed141451242.67145.045718
Will Jacks101050450.40164.715123
Toby Albert141447247.20143.905213
Tom Moores141445945.90157.194223
David Willey141445232.29140.372729
Aneurin Donald141444932.07216.914831
Sam Hain131343943.90147.813615
James Vince131343639.64155.71637
Wayne Madsen141443139.18136.834514
Tom Kohler-Cadmore141442130.07173.974721
Joe Clarke141442030.00160.314720
Stephen Eskinazi141242035.00142.864612
Keaton Jennings141441129.36155.094416

Will Jacks set to be retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and he did a decent job in the season. He scored 233 runs at an average of 23.30 and a 135.46 strike rate in 11 innings, including a fifty.

Additionally, he grabbed six wickets at 20 runs apiece and conceded 8.57 runs per over in eight outings with the ball. However, one issue MI faced with Jacks was settling him at one particular batting position.

MI’s team structure is built in a way that they have some of the best middle-order batters, and the team wanted to maximise their batting, meaning Jacks had to bat out of position at times. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings, while Suryakumar Yadav’s best comes at No.3, but Jacks is also a top-order batter.

Hence, he looked like a misfit, even though MI found ways to use him as a floater later in the tournament. MI might retain him, given his superior talent, but they should look to give him a particular spot and role clarity, which was missing last season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026 Auction
MI
Mumbai Indians
T20 Blast 2025
Will Jacks
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

