₹5.25 Crore IPL 2026 Retention Inevitable for Mumbai Indians As Star Player Continues Delivering on Promise

He contributed immensely with both bat and ball.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks put on an all-round show in the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Sussex and Surrey last night. He contributed immensely with both bat and ball and played a crucial role in his team’s victory.

All matches (56) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 105/9 MAL 76/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW – BWUW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Batting first, Jacks hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, scoring 100 runs in just 59 balls, including 12 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 169.49. 66% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Jacks scored 49.01% of the team’s runs alone.

Later, he also bowled a sensational spell with the ball in the second innings, snaring two wickets while conceding only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in his four-over spell. He dismissed both openers – Daniel Hughes and George Thomas – to keep Surrey ahead in the game, as they eventually won the contest by seven runs.

ALSO READ:

He ended the game as the best batter and second-best bowler from both sides. Jacks has been in terrific form in the competition and was coming with runs on his back, but the all-rounder took his performance to a whole new level against a strong Sussex outfit, showing his utility as an all-rounder.

Top run-scorers in T20 Blast 2025

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s D Arcy Short 14 14 551 42.38 136.05 57 23 Tawanda Muyeye 14 14 516 36.86 142.15 47 16 Will Smeed 14 14 512 42.67 145.04 57 18 Will Jacks 10 10 504 50.40 164.71 51 23 Toby Albert 14 14 472 47.20 143.90 52 13 Tom Moores 14 14 459 45.90 157.19 42 23 David Willey 14 14 452 32.29 140.37 27 29 Aneurin Donald 14 14 449 32.07 216.91 48 31 Sam Hain 13 13 439 43.90 147.81 36 15 James Vince 13 13 436 39.64 155.71 63 7 Wayne Madsen 14 14 431 39.18 136.83 45 14 Tom Kohler-Cadmore 14 14 421 30.07 173.97 47 21 Joe Clarke 14 14 420 30.00 160.31 47 20 Stephen Eskinazi 14 12 420 35.00 142.86 46 12 Keaton Jennings 14 14 411 29.36 155.09 44 16

Will Jacks set to be retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and he did a decent job in the season. He scored 233 runs at an average of 23.30 and a 135.46 strike rate in 11 innings, including a fifty.

Additionally, he grabbed six wickets at 20 runs apiece and conceded 8.57 runs per over in eight outings with the ball. However, one issue MI faced with Jacks was settling him at one particular batting position.

MI’s team structure is built in a way that they have some of the best middle-order batters, and the team wanted to maximise their batting, meaning Jacks had to bat out of position at times. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings, while Suryakumar Yadav’s best comes at No.3, but Jacks is also a top-order batter.

Hence, he looked like a misfit, even though MI found ways to use him as a floater later in the tournament. MI might retain him, given his superior talent, but they should look to give him a particular spot and role clarity, which was missing last season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.