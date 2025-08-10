5 Indian Domestic Players Who Will Be In Highest Demand At IPL 2026 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is approaching, and the teams have started to strategise for the event. The franchises are not only keeping a tab on international stars, but also finding local talents in India. Several teams were lauded for scouting the likes of Vipraj Nigam, Vignesh Puthur, Priyansh Arya, and many others during the course of the IPL 2025. This time around as well, all eyes will be on the signing of high-potential Indian domestic performers.

The cricketers who rose from the ranks and performed out of their skin in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) could grab the attention of the selectors. The State T20 leagues are also considered before inclusion in IPL squads.

Here’s a look at five domestic cricketers likely to be in the highest demand at the IPL 2026 auction.

All matches (53) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – WOR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 38/8 PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KLPR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, a renowned name in Indian cricket, could trigger the bidding war in the IPL 2026 auction. Despite being just 25 years old, the right-handed batter boasts seven years of experience playing in the cash-rich league for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Shaw, however, went through a rough patch last year. He was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team due to poor fitness and lack of discipline. He then went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, with no franchise showing interest in him.

He last played for Mumbai in the SMAT final against Madhya Pradesh in December 2024. A good domestic season could help Shaw earn an IPL contract again. He has already shown glimpses of form. Playing for the North Mumbai Panthers, he scored 137 runs in five matches of the T20 Mumbai League, striking at an impressive 163.10.

Sairaj Patil

Sairaj Patil is relatively new to domestic cricket, having played only eight List A games and six T20 matches. But he made headlines in the recently concluded T20 Mumbai League with his all-rounder brilliance. The right-hand batter emerged as the third leading run-getter and finished as one of the top 10 wicket-takers.

Playing for the Eagle Thane Strikers, the 28-year-old amassed 233 runs in six innings, averaging 58.25 and a strike rate of 150.32. Sairaj smashed the most number of sixes – 16. He also picked up seven wickets in 15.3 overs and played a crucial role in his side’s semi-final run. His middle-order power-hitting and seam-up bowling earned him the Player of the Tournament award from Rohit Sharma. Seam-bowling all-rounders who can strike big in the middle order are still a rare breed in India, so Sairaj has a great opportunity of getting picked in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Atit Sheth

Atit Sheth, who caught attention in the SMAT 2025, had shared a dressing room with India regulars and IPL captains Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson during his Under-19 days. He has been a key player for Baroda in the domestic circuit for nearly a decade but has never landed an IPL contract. Often deployed in the top order, Sheth can also float down the order, which may pique the interest of IPL franchises.

Sheth came to the limelight during the Baroda Premier League 2025, earning the Orange and Purple Caps. Sheth scored 291 runs in 11 matches for Ami Super Avengers, averaging 49.5 and a whopping strike rate of 246.61. With the ball, the 29-year-old took 18 wickets in 23 overs at an average of 11.72, which included a fifer. Earlier in SMAT 2024-25, Sheth accumulated 100 runs in seven innings, averaging 25 and a strike rate of 147.05. The right-arm pacer picked 14 wickets in nine matches, averaging 22.

ALSO READ:

Akshat Raghuwanshi

The 21-year-old Akshat Raghuwanshi smoked 115 off 56 balls against Bundelkhand Bulls in the recent Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025. He finished the season with 239 runs in just four games, striking at an eye-catching 177. The Kolkata Knight Riders star Venkatesh Iyer lauded him heavily despite not topping the MPL batting list.

“At 21, I haven’t seen a more talented player. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Big things are waiting for him in the future,” Venkatesh said about Raghuwanshi.

Sayan Ghosh

Sayan Ghosh, the right-arm pacer, was the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in SMAT 2024-25. He picked 13 wickets at an average of 14.07. The most impressive factor was his economy of 6.77. Ghosh also emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Bengal Pro T20 league 2025, taking 19 wickets in the eight matches. His stunning form in the T20 format will make the IPL scouts keep a tab on his numbers.

The 32-year-old had previously been part of the KKR and Delhi Daredevils (now defunct). He also boasts an interesting record in domestic T20s, having taken 60 scalps in 41 matches, averaging 18.30 and an economy of 7.48. This makes him a good asset for teams seeking an Indian pacer who can bowl across all phases.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.