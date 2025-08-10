News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
IPL 2026 Prithvi Shaw Atit Sheth Sairaj Patil Akshat Raghuwanshi Sayan Ghosh
indian-premier-league-ipl

5 Indian Domestic Players Who Will Be In Highest Demand At IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read
IPL 2026 Prithvi Shaw Atit Sheth Sairaj Patil Akshat Raghuwanshi Sayan Ghosh

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is approaching, and the teams have started to strategise for the event. The franchises are not only keeping a tab on international stars, but also finding local talents in India. Several teams were lauded for scouting the likes of Vipraj Nigam, Vignesh Puthur, Priyansh Arya, and many others during the course of the IPL 2025. This time around as well, all eyes will be on the signing of high-potential Indian domestic performers.

The cricketers who rose from the ranks and performed out of their skin in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) could grab the attention of the selectors. The State T20 leagues are also considered before inclusion in IPL squads.

Here’s a look at five domestic cricketers likely to be in the highest demand at the IPL 2026 auction.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

38/8

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
11 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, a renowned name in Indian cricket, could trigger the bidding war in the IPL 2026 auction. Despite being just 25 years old, the right-handed batter boasts seven years of experience playing in the cash-rich league for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Shaw, however, went through a rough patch last year. He was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team due to poor fitness and lack of discipline. He then went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, with no franchise showing interest in him.

He last played for Mumbai in the SMAT final against Madhya Pradesh in December 2024. A good domestic season could help Shaw earn an IPL contract again. He has already shown glimpses of form. Playing for the North Mumbai Panthers, he scored 137 runs in five matches of the T20 Mumbai League, striking at an impressive 163.10.

Sairaj Patil

Sairaj Patil is relatively new to domestic cricket, having played only eight List A games and six T20 matches. But he made headlines in the recently concluded T20 Mumbai League with his all-rounder brilliance. The right-hand batter emerged as the third leading run-getter and finished as one of the top 10 wicket-takers.

Playing for the Eagle Thane Strikers, the 28-year-old amassed 233 runs in six innings, averaging 58.25 and a strike rate of 150.32. Sairaj smashed the most number of sixes – 16. He also picked up seven wickets in 15.3 overs and played a crucial role in his side’s semi-final run. His middle-order power-hitting and seam-up bowling earned him the Player of the Tournament award from Rohit Sharma. Seam-bowling all-rounders who can strike big in the middle order are still a rare breed in India, so Sairaj has a great opportunity of getting picked in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Atit Sheth

Atit Sheth, who caught attention in the SMAT 2025, had shared a dressing room with India regulars and IPL captains Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson during his Under-19 days. He has been a key player for Baroda in the domestic circuit for nearly a decade but has never landed an IPL contract. Often deployed in the top order, Sheth can also float down the order, which may pique the interest of IPL franchises.

Sheth came to the limelight during the Baroda Premier League 2025, earning the Orange and Purple Caps. Sheth scored 291 runs in 11 matches for Ami Super Avengers, averaging 49.5 and a whopping strike rate of 246.61. With the ball, the 29-year-old took 18 wickets in 23 overs at an average of 11.72, which included a fifer. Earlier in SMAT 2024-25, Sheth accumulated 100 runs in seven innings, averaging 25 and a strike rate of 147.05. The right-arm pacer picked 14 wickets in nine matches, averaging 22.

ALSO READ:

Akshat Raghuwanshi

The 21-year-old Akshat Raghuwanshi smoked 115 off 56 balls against Bundelkhand Bulls in the recent Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025. He finished the season with 239 runs in just four games, striking at an eye-catching 177. The Kolkata Knight Riders star Venkatesh Iyer lauded him heavily despite not topping the MPL batting list.

“At 21, I haven’t seen a more talented player. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Big things are waiting for him in the future,” Venkatesh said about Raghuwanshi.

Sayan Ghosh

Sayan Ghosh, the right-arm pacer, was the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in SMAT 2024-25. He picked 13 wickets at an average of 14.07. The most impressive factor was his economy of 6.77. Ghosh also emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Bengal Pro T20 league 2025, taking 19 wickets in the eight matches. His stunning form in the T20 format will make the IPL scouts keep a tab on his numbers.

The 32-year-old had previously been part of the KKR and Delhi Daredevils (now defunct). He also boasts an interesting record in domestic T20s, having taken 60 scalps in 41 matches, averaging 18.30 and an economy of 7.48. This makes him a good asset for teams seeking an Indian pacer who can bowl across all phases.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Akshat Raghuwanshi
Baroda Premier League 2025
Delhi Capitals
DPL 2025
IPL 2026
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MP T20 League 2025
Mumbai Indians
Prithvi Shaw
Sairaj Patil
Sayan Ghosh
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player Sanju Samson As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

‘I’ll Be First to Pick Him for Chennai’ – 1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

CSK finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table.
11:34 am
Sreejita Sen
Zakary Foulkes is a lanky speedster whose natural length can be slightly shorter, and he hits the deck hard.

Fresh off International Fame, New Zealand All-Rounder Set To Follow Path of Benched Mumbai Indians Star at IPL 2026 Auction

He registered the best figures by a New Zealander on Test debut.
11:22 am
Darpan Jain
Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

He was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.
9:55 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Batter Jonny Bairstow Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Batter Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 86 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.
9:35 am
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Star Will Jacks Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

Mumbai Indians Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

11:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Zak Crawley IPL 2026

3 Teams That Could Target Zak Crawley in IPL 2026 Auction

He is yet to debut in the IPL.
7:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.