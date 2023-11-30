5 Players Delhi Capitals (DC) Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Let’s have a look at the five possible buys by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have released as many as 11 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They have a purse of 28.95 crores, with nine slots available to fill. DC can also acquire four overseas players, which is a noticeable point.

They will target big players in this mini-auction because the Delhi-based franchise has a massive purse this year. DC have always been one of the most entertaining teams in the auction room and expect some good picks again. There are a few loopholes in their squad, and it’s necessary to strengthen those areas by picking the right set of players in the IPL 2024 auction.

Daryl Mitchell

Delhi Capitals have left out the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They have also released Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel and Priyam Garg. Hence, DC are in desperate need of middle-order batters, and Daryl Mitchell is an ideal candidate.

The tracks in Delhi have been slow in the Indian Premier League lately, and Mitchell is a terrific player of spin. He is a flexible batter who can bat anywhere in the middle order. Mitchell can also give two overs with the ball, especially in Delhi, where the tracks are slow and sluggish.

Tristan Stubbs

Delhi Capitals have released Phil Salt and Sarfaraz Khan from their squad and need at least two wicketkeeper batters as a cover for Rishabh Pant. Pant’s fitness is unknown, and DC need a middle-order batter like Stubbs, who can be explosive as a middle-order batter and keep wickets. Stubbs has improved massively and can be really dangerous with the willow.

Stubbs was with Mumbai Indians (MI) but didn’t get as many chances. He can be flexible as a batter and can also bowl handy off-spin according to the requirements. Stubbs ticks plenty of boxes to be an ideal candidate for the Delhi Capitals team.

KS Bharat

KS Bharat can be another nice backup for Rishabh Pant but will be on the radar of a few other teams as well. Bharat is an Indian wicketkeeper batter with some previous experience of playing in the league. He can bat at No.3 or 4 and is a safe wicketkeeper as well.

Bharat might not have stamped his authority as a T20 batter, but he has shots to anchor the innings in this format. There are not many wicketkeeper batters with IPL game time under the belt, making Bharat a popular pick for the teams looking for the glovemen. Bharat is a more than better option to be a backup for Rishabh Pant or even play as a specialist batter in a few games if required.

Karan Sharma

As mentioned above, Delhi Capitals require a few middle-order batters, and it would be a bonus if they get a quality Indian batter to fill the squad. Karan can be an ideal candidate for this criteria. He is a batting all-rounder who can bowl off-spin, and Karan was with Lucknow Super Giants last season and featured in three games.

Karan will enjoy his stint with DC and can help them solve a few problems. He is a talented player who brings different skillsets to the table. Expect DC to go after him in the auction.

Mohit Jangra

Delhi Capitals have left out Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman, and they would require at least one more left-arm pacer as a backup for Khaleel Ahmed. Mohit Jangra has previously been part of Delhi Capitals’ nets and worked closely with Ricky Ponting. He has also done well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Jangra has 7 wickets at 24 runs apiece in the tournament. As a backup, Jangra can be a nice pick. If not, DC can also go after Kuldip Yadav, who was released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

