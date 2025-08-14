News
5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars
indian-premier-league-ipl

5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 14, 2025
4 min read

Three out of five players are from KKR.

5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed some pulsating clashes between the 10 franchises. The upcoming IPL 2026 is going to be a lot more exciting for the T20 fans around the world. In the previous edition, several players continued with their usual momentum, while some of them battled a lean patch to rise to the occasion.

But there were also some players who failed to live up to their potential, which almost ensured their release from their respective IPL teams. Let’s look at five such players who are certain to be released ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction.

Quinton de Kock

The South African opener, Quinton de Kock, was a key player of the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians’ (MI) squad. He represented MI from 2019 to 2021 and scored a huge 1,329 runs. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter put up 500-plus runs in both of his initial seasons at the franchise, which played a crucial role in their consecutive title wins in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020. He also performed well for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to score 901 runs across three IPL seasons.

However, the IPL 2024 winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), acquired the player for INR 3.60 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. After releasing Phil Salt from their squad, KKR needed an explosive opener in their playing XI. But the Proteas batter managed to put up only 152 runs in eight matches at a below-par strike rate of 129.91.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

After acquiring his maiden IPL deal for INR 50 lakhs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored only 289 runs in 14 matches across two seasons for KKR. But the franchise showed faith in the Afghanistani player to buy him back in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 2 crores. Though the opener was not in their playing XI in the initial league-stage matches, KKR brought him back to replace a struggling de Kock.

However, the 23-year-old failed to repay the faith shown in him by the KKR management. He also endured a similar lean patch of form and ended up with just 74 runs in five matches of this season.

ALSO READ:

Venkatesh Iyer

The Madhya Pradesh batter, Venkatesh Iyer, emerged as a brilliant find of KKR during the second half of the IPL 2021 in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The southpaw notched up 370 runs in 10 matches and established himself as one of the mainstays at KKR. He also played a crucial role in KKR’s third title win in IPL 2024. His consistency over the years propelled the franchise to bring him back in their squad ahead of the latest IPL season.

After engaging in a bidding battle with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Knights finally brought back Venkatesh for a huge sum of INR 23.75 crores. But a poor form and also losing his usual position of No.3 saw the 30-year-old score only 142 runs in 11 matches this season. Moreover, RCB’s continued interest in roping in the batter has almost finalised his exit from the KKR camp.

Rahul Tripathi

The former KKR player, Rahul Tripathi, was roped in by one of the most successful IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for INR 3.40 crores. The batter also had an average three-year stint while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Tripathi scored 165 runs in six fixtures of IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 143.48.

But he failed to put up a similar kind of performance in the Yellow outfit and managed just 55 runs in five matches at a sub-par strike rate of 96.49. Likewise the batter, his franchise CSK also endured a tough season and would look to build up a strong squad in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Mohammed Shami

The veteran pacer Mohammed Shami had a stunning two-year stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and scalped a total of 48 wickets. However, the bowler missed the IPL 2024 due to an ankle injury. Following this, the IPL 2022 champions, GT, released the pacer from their squad.

But SRH acquired the pace spearhead for a huge INR 10 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Unfortunately, after his comeback from the aforementioned injury, the bowler failed to regain his fiery form. He snared just six wickets in nine matches at a high economy rate of 11.23, before being axed from the team’s playing XI. Shami’s poor stats in the IPL 2025 surely confirm his release from the Orange Army’s squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

