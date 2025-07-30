5 Players Who Might Have Played Their Last IPL Game Already Ft. Delhi Capitals Icon

Here are five players who might have played their last IPL match.

The dust has already settled on the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which witnessed the rise of youngsters as well as a few senior players steal the limelight too.

However, not all veteran players lived up to expectations and shine on the big stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma were among the usual suspects who had productive seasons, but the same cannot be said about a few other players.

Having said that, some of those players might have already played their last IPL game of their careers. We take a look at five such players:

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma has been playing the IPL since 2013, when he played under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the years, he has gone on to play for several teams, including Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The right-arm medium pacer played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, but ended up taking just two wickets from eight matches. Inconsistency has been a major issue for the 36-year-old from Haryana, with his only exceptional season being in IPL 2023 when he played for Gujarat Titans. He collected 27 wickets from 14 matches that season.

Rahul Tripathi

Like Mohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi endured a forgettable IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He had limited game time this season and that was because of his underwhelming season, wherein he scored just 55 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 96.49, his lowest-ever strike-rate in an IPL season.

After repeated mediocre seasons with the bat in the IPL recently, it seems like the 34-year-old has lost his mojo, more so after the IPL 2022 season wherein he scored 413 runs from 14 matches. After an underwhelming performance like his in IPL 2025, it might be difficult for Tripathi to find takers at the IPL 2026 auction if he goes under the hammer.

Faf du Plessis

After a few productive seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis switched sides to Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2025. However, his affair with the IPL 2020 runners-up turned out to be a mediocre one, scoring just 202 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 123.93.

ALSO READ:

While a blip in form in just one season might not be a big deal, age has caught up with the former South Africa captain and it might be only fitting that the 41-year-old give way for youngsters to come in.

Moeen Ali

The last couple of seasons in the IPL has not gone well for Moeen Ali. The veteran from England played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2025, but has taken just a combined tally of eight wickets from 14 matches across both the seasons. For Moeen too, it’s the age factor that has caught up with the 38-year-old.

Ishant Sharma

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma has had a history of injuries and that includes in the IPL as well. The then Delhi Capitals speedster had been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to an abdominal muscle tear, and in IPL 2024, his game time was limited to nine matches due to an ankle injury. The 36-year-old played seven matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 but managed to take just four wickets at an average of 51.25.

