6 India Players Who Can Resurrect Their International Career with IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

With IPL 2025 set to begin in less than two months, many players will be eager to seize this opportunity and make a strong impact.

Several Indian players who haven’t played international cricket for a long time and are currently out of contention will be hoping to deliver outstanding performances this season and revive their international careers.

Given the intense competition for every position in Indian cricket, a standout IPL campaign could be crucial for them.

Let’s look at six Indian players who can revive their international careers with impressive performances in IPL 2025.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking for a remarkable IPL 2025 season as he has been out of the Indian squad for quite some time. He last played for India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe last year.

The CSK captain is not in good form in domestic cricket as he only scored 123 runs in 5 matches during SMAT 2024. So IPL remains only hope for him now.

India have recently preferred Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers, and with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to return to the T20I setup, the competition for Gaikwad is extremely tough. He will need to deliver his best performances to catch the selectors’ attention. In the last two seasons of IPL, he has scored more than 550 runs. This time, however, he will have to look for a much bigger impact.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer also had a decent IPL 2024, scoring 370 runs in 15 matches, but that was not enough for him to find a place in the Indian team. Since his last game for India in 2022, Venkatesh has never been considered again.



His challenge is that, though he is an all-rounder, but because of the impact rule, KKR largely utilizes him as a batter by preferring a specialist bowler, which limits him to make much impact. Beyond this, India already has sufficient batters doing well in the top and middle order in white-ball cricket. Venkatesh Iyer will have to give his best in the upcoming season to catch the selectors’ attention.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in every match after Rishabh Pant’s injury. However, after the 2023 World Cup, he was dropped from the team as well as from the central contract and hasn’t been considered since.

He had a below-par season in IPL 2024 and could manage just 320 runs in 14 matches, which led to Mumbai Indians releasing him before the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad however went on to pick him and he will surely try to make a huge impact, and if he does so then no doubt he will catch the attention of selectors.

Umran Malik

After IPL 2022, Umran Malik was one of the fastest bowlers in Indian cricket. He impressed with 22 wickets that season, earning a spot in the national team, where he played 10 ODIs and 8 T20Is.

Though he has been out of the team since 2023, hasn’t played much domestic cricket, had form issues, and injuries. In the last two IPL seasons, he could only play 9 matches and was released by SRH. KKR signed him for IPL 2025, giving him a chance to make a huge impact and impress the selectors again.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar had an impressive IPL 2024, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches. He carried his form into domestic cricket, scoring 428 runs in the SMAT and 226 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

If he maintains this momentum in the upcoming IPL season, he might catch the selectors’ attention, having played only one ODI and three Tests for India before. This season could be important for him, as he is also a contender for RCB’s captaincy.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma had a bad IPL 2024 with just 187 runs in 14 matches. He couldn’t do much in the nine T20Is he played for India, scoring just 100 runs.

He has not been considered since his last T20I appearance which was in January 2024, and was not selected for the T20 World Cup. Given the strong competition from the likes of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, Jitesh will have to get a good season with his new franchise RCB to find a way back into international cricket.

