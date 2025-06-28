6 off 1 Ball: Rajasthan Royals Star Smashes SIX in MLC 2025 off Mumbai Indians Legend [WATCH]

He played a tremendous knock and ended in the best way possible.

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 has already seen a lot of nail-biting finishes, and another one has been added following the conclusion of the latest fixture. Shimron Hetmyer played a tremendous knock and ended in the best way possible during the game against MI New York.

With six required off the final delivery, Hetmyer hit a huge maximum over the fine-leg region for a maximum off Kieron Pollard to end Seattle Orcas’ losing streak. It was a poor delivery from Pollard, who tried bowling a slower one but strayed down the leg side, and Hetmyer got inside the line and whacked it with the angle.

He was under immense pressure to perform after a series of poor performances in the last few months, and delivered when his team was almost down and out. Hetmyer scored unbeaten 97 runs in just 40 deliveries, including five boundaries and nine maximums, at a strike rate of 242.50.

When he came to the crease, wickets were tumbling at the other end in a big chase, and no batter could support him, but Hetmyer kept playing his shots. He was also in discomfort, but continued batting and sealed the deal for the Oracas, who ended their ten-game defeat streak.

Will Rajasthan Royals retain Shimron Hetmyer ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Before the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals had huge expectations from Shimron Hetmyer and retained him for INR 11 crores. However, he couldn’t perform according to expectations and kept failing game after game.

He could only score 239 runs at an average of 21.72 and a 145.73 strike rate in 13 innings this season, including a fifty. He was doing an arduous role, but the team expected him to be more consistent, especially since he had performed well in this role previously.

Ahead of the next season, RR might be tempted to release him, given that he cost INR 11 crores and couldn’t excel in the role. If possible, they can re-buy him at a lower price, as it will allow them to get other quality players.

RR had several loopholes in their side and will require a good budget to fill those areas with quality players. Hence, they might release Hetmyer.

