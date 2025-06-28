News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
With six required off the final delivery, Hetmyer hit a huge maximum over the fine-leg region for a maximum off Kieron Pollard.
indian-premier-league-ipl

6 off 1 Ball: Rajasthan Royals Star Smashes SIX in MLC 2025 off Mumbai Indians Legend [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 28, 2025
2 min read

He played a tremendous knock and ended in the best way possible.

With six required off the final delivery, Hetmyer hit a huge maximum over the fine-leg region for a maximum off Kieron Pollard.

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 has already seen a lot of nail-biting finishes, and another one has been added following the conclusion of the latest fixture. Shimron Hetmyer played a tremendous knock and ended in the best way possible during the game against MI New York.

With six required off the final delivery, Hetmyer hit a huge maximum over the fine-leg region for a maximum off Kieron Pollard to end Seattle Orcas’ losing streak. It was a poor delivery from Pollard, who tried bowling a slower one but strayed down the leg side, and Hetmyer got inside the line and whacked it with the angle.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

He was under immense pressure to perform after a series of poor performances in the last few months, and delivered when his team was almost down and out. Hetmyer scored unbeaten 97 runs in just 40 deliveries, including five boundaries and nine maximums, at a strike rate of 242.50.

ALSO READ:

When he came to the crease, wickets were tumbling at the other end in a big chase, and no batter could support him, but Hetmyer kept playing his shots. He was also in discomfort, but continued batting and sealed the deal for the Oracas, who ended their ten-game defeat streak.

Will Rajasthan Royals retain Shimron Hetmyer ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Before the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals had huge expectations from Shimron Hetmyer and retained him for INR 11 crores. However, he couldn’t perform according to expectations and kept failing game after game.

He could only score 239 runs at an average of 21.72 and a 145.73 strike rate in 13 innings this season, including a fifty. He was doing an arduous role, but the team expected him to be more consistent, especially since he had performed well in this role previously.

Ahead of the next season, RR might be tempted to release him, given that he cost INR 11 crores and couldn’t excel in the role. If possible, they can re-buy him at a lower price, as it will allow them to get other quality players.

RR had several loopholes in their side and will require a good budget to fill those areas with quality players. Hence, they might release Hetmyer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kieron Pollard
MI
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Shimron Hetmyer
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

India-born USA Star At Mumbai Indians Franchise Slams 6 Sixes in 7 Balls in MLC 2025

He went on to score 95 runs off just 35 balls.
10:43 am
Sreejita Sen
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran finally returned to form after a series of low scores by hitting a magnificent century.

LSG Star Returns To Form for Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025 With IPL 2026 Retention a Given

He batted at No.3 and made the most of the nice batting conditions in Dallas.
8:54 am
Darpan Jain
David Miller Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 auction Rajasthan Royals

3 Teams That Could Target David Miller At IPL 2026 Auction If LSG Release Him

David Miller had a very ordinary season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.
8:51 am
Aditya Ighe
CSK Might Have Eyes On Brother Of Popular Overseas Player At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2026 Auction

CSK Might Have Eyes On Brother Of Popular Overseas Player At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2026 Auction

9:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Vaibhav Suryavanshi ENG U19 vs IND U19

Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes 19-Ball 48 With 5 Sixes, Kanishk Chouhan, Rocky Flintoff Impress As India U19 Beat England U19 in 1st ODI

India Under 19 beat England Under 19 by 4 wickets.
9:11 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mumbai Indians could look to sign Jonny Bairstow in the IPL 2026 auction.

3 Teams That Could Target Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He was terrific in the IPL 2025 playoffs after coming in as a replacement.
8:27 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.