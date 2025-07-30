7 Players Likely To Be in CSK Release List Before IPL 2026 Auction

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a forgettable outing in the last IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table, managing just four wins out of their 14 league games. The franchise mid-season also shifted their focus on giving youngsters a chance with a goal for the future.

All matches (27) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – WEY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – 91YC 155/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 66/1 ASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – IAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings

It is thus clearly understandable that Chennai is ready to make the necessary amends for them to make a strong comeback in IPL 2026. This would subsequently mean that a number of players, which is expected to include some big names as well, might be shown the door before the mini-auction, slated to be held later this year.

Let’s take a look at seven such cricketers who CSK can release.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The veteran spinner is the biggest name on this list, who CSK might be willing to let go. The management had high expectations from Ravichandran Ashwin after they spent a staggering INR 9.75 crores to acquire him at the last auction. Unfortunately, Ashwin showed signs of regression and had a lacklustre campaign, finishing with seven wickets from nine games at a career-high IPL economy of 9.12. He was also dropped fromthe playing XI midway through the season, indicating CSK’s lack of trust in him. They will ideally look to release him which would free up a considerable amount in the budget that can be used to pursue other targets.

Devon Conway

After a breakthrough 600-plus season in IPL 2023, the Kiwi missed IPL 2024 due to injury. Given his past show, CSK decided to re-invest in him and brought him back from the auction for INR 6.25 crores last season. Expectations were high from the southpaw to deliver at the top of the batting order but he had a disappointing show, looking completely out of rhythm with only 156 runs in six matches, averaging under 30s.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi was bought by CSK to bolster their top order and maximise the powerplay over, given his abilty to make quick starts. However, he couldn’t perform consistently and was also dropped midway through the season. CSK might release him after getting a few quality batters as mid-season replacements in Urvil Patel and Ayush Mhatre.

He subsequently got limited game time this season and that was because of his underwhelming season, wherein he scored just 55 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 96.49, his lowest-ever strike-rate in an IPL season.

After repeated mediocre seasons with the bat in the IPL recently, it seems like the 34-year-old has lost his mojo, more so after the IPL 2022 season wherein he scored 413 runs from 14 matches. After an underwhelming performance like his in IPL 2025, it might be difficult for Tripathi to find takers at the IPL 2026 auction if he goes under the hammer.

ALSO READ:

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar returned to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad after 10 years. The 34-year-old was expected to bolster the side’s middle-order but he failed miserably in his role. Appearing in five innings of six matches, he scored only 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran made his return to CSK after four years in IPL 2025 after the franchise bought him for INR 2.40 Crore in the mega auction. However, it didn’t turn out to be a great season for Curran as he scored 114 runs from five matches and took only one scalp with the ball. It is likely that CSK may trade Curran ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Discarded IPL champion reignintes hopes for IPL 2026 auction bid with consecutive tons in County Cricket

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.