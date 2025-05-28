News
Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Reveals the Error That RCB Made Despite Six-Wicket Win Over LSG in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘A Mistake Was Made’: Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Reveals the Error That RCB Made Despite Six-Wicket Win Over LSG in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 3 min read

RCB sealed a top two spot in IPL 2025 with a six-wicket win over LSG in their final league stage match.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra noted a glaring mistake that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had made ahead of their final league match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

There was some confusion after Royal Challengers Bengaluru submitted the wrong team sheet at the toss. Aakash said that neither the umpires nor the referee would have been able to help RCB. Regular skipper Rajat Patidar’s name was initially displayed in the RCB playing XI but was later added to the Impact Player substitutes list. Jitesh Sharma was RCB’s stand-in skipper on Tuesday.

Aakash Chopra on RCB’s mistake

“RCB made a mistake when Jitesh Sharma went for the toss as Rajat Patidar is still injured and is coming as an impact player. You have two team sheets now, one for batting first and the other for bowling first. Rajat Patidar’s name was there in the bowling first team sheet. At least there or four people verify that sheet, but a mistake was made,” Aakash said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“Suyash Sharma’s name was among the impact player substitutes. Once the toss is done, and you have given the sheet, you cannot change. You might request or plead, but neither the umpires nor the referee can help you. Only one person on the entire ground can allow you to change. That’s the opposing team’s captain,” added the 47-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Aakash stated that RCB had then approached LSG skipper Rishabh Pant if they could change the playing XI and the 27-year-old agreed to it. It as to be noted that Rajat Patidar had suffered a finger injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s game against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. Jitesh Sharma was also RCB’s captain for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, which they lost by 42 runs.

RCB secure top two spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a spot in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. The visitors had won the toss and opted to field first, but the hosts posted a total of 227/3 on the back of knocks from Rishabh Pant (118) and Mitchell Marsh (67).

Phil Salt (30) and Virat Kohli (54) forged a 61-run stand for the first wicket during the run chase but Rajat Patidar (14) and Liam Livingstone (0) failed to capitalise. Despite this, Mayank Agarwal (41) and Jitesh Sharma (85) forged an unbeaten 107-run stand for the fifth wicket to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a memorable win. The three-time finalists will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on Thursday (May 29).

