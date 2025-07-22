A Net Bowler With RCB For 4 Years, He’s Now Proved His Mettle To Earn An IPL 2026 Auction Bid

RCB were crowned IPL champions in 2025.

One of the rarest types of bowlers is left-arm leg spinners. There aren’t many in the international circuit currently. One can count them on fingers. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one such interesting prospect amongst their net bowlers. Satvik Deswal has been with the team as a net bowler for the last four years. He has constantly been focused on raising his stocks in the domestic leagues. Deswal is currently a part of the Ossudu Accord Warriors, a team participating in the Pondicherry Premier League. Not only is he playing for them, but he is also making a habit of taking wickets quite regularly for his team. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get picked by the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for 2026.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 133/7 SAM 132/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 139/6 ML 134/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 38/0 STO-W 37/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 89/5 DIF-W 95/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 5/0 ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 35/5 NVR 62/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 147/8 CCC 128/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 83/7 NBA 113/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 47/0 MMS 216/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 192/5 SGT 180/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 85/2 MAK – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

The 18-year-old chinaman has picked up 12 wickets in nine matches so far in the league. He is the bowler with the fifth-most wickets in the league as of July 22. Deswal has completed his quota of four overs in every game till now, and has bowled 36 overs. He has given away 197 runs at an average of 16.42. The Warriors have won three out of their nine matches so far, and stand fourth in the points table. They are battling it out with Mahe Megalo Strikers for a spot in the playoffs.

Here’s a glimpse of Deswal bowling for his state. His action is unique, and it would be extremely difficult for the batters to read him off his hands. He also can vary his pace, as seen in the video.

🎥 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Net Bowler – Satvik Deswal (Haryana) for IPL 2024.#TATAIPL2024 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/wFtFq8vfAn — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) March 31, 2024

Why RCB Need Satvik Deswal For IPL 2026

The IPL 2025 champions can do a world of good with a chinaman on their side. The team plays Krunal Pandya as an all-rounder, who was brilliant with his bowling in the recent season. To add to that, Liam Livingstone and Suyash Sharma were the other two options used by the franchise. While the English all-rounder can spin the ball both ways depending on the batter, the latter is a leg-spinner. Apart from Livingstone, who is a part-timer, RCB do not have any bowlers who can make the ball come back into the right-handers. This is where Deswal can come in. Moreover, the 18-year-old will also create a different angle than a regular off-spinner.

The game is becoming batting-friendly. Franchises are investing in young talents, and are willing to give them the freedom to express themselves on the field. Teams like the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made their aggressive intentions very clear, with players like Abhishek Sharma and Sunil Narine going after the bowling. What Deswal can provide RCB with is the wicket-taking ability. The youngster can be lethal alongside Krunal Pandya and can test batters who are weak against spin. The most important thing about wrist spinners is that they might leak runs sometimes. But they will surely get the team wickets. And this is what RCB should target.

Another superb trait in Deswal’s bowling style is that he targets the stumps of the batter. This helps him bring dismissals like LBW and bowled into play, as he forces the batter to make errors. On wickets like the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat, bowlers like him can make the batters struggle with their trajectory and drift through the air.

ALSO READ:

Pondicherry Premier League 2025

The points table for the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 is gearing up towards the playoffs race. The Genid Yanam Royals, the Ruby White Town Legends, and the Villianur Mohit Kings have all qualified for the playoffs. However, the vacant fourth spot will be filled by either Ossudu Accord Warriors or the Mahe Megalo Strikers, who are in competition with each other currently. The winner of this fixture will take a place in the playoffs of the second edition of the league. The Genid Yanam Royals topped the table with six victories in their 10 league games. The White Town Legends also finished with as many victories, but were placed second due to their run-rate.

Deswal started the league with a bang, scalping two wickets each in the first two fixtures of the league. However, he took his bowling to a whole new level in the third game against the Megalo Strikers. He bowled his quota of four overs, giving away just 11 runs, and also bagged three wickets. His spell comprised a maiden. To add to that, his economy of 2.80 was impressive in a game where the batting team was chasing a total over 210. This shows us that Deswal can hold his composure under pressure, and is certainly ready to represent the IPL 2025 champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.