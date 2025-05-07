‘Play Him up the Order’: Former India Cricketer Wants Jadeja To Be Demoted, Backs Overseas CSK Star Ahead of KKR Clash in IPL 2025

he has opined that CSK should rejig their batting lineup.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rather disappointing outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they currently languish at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 11 games.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that CSK should rejig their batting lineup and demote Ravindra Jadeja. Instead, Chopra backed an overseas star to come up the batting order.

Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra said,

“I would say play Dewald Brevis up the order. Keep Dewald at No. 4 and Jaddu at No. 5, and then you can send Shivam Dube at No. 6. Dhoni should come to bat when it’s required, else he need not come to bat,” he observed.

Notably, in CSK’s previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 77* (45) yet could not finish the chase. He was joined by MS Dhoni in the middle when CSK needed 42 off 21 but the experienced duo failed to take CSK home.

Speaking about Jaddu’s numbers this season, he has hit 260 runs in 11 games, averaging at 37.14 with a strike-rate of 137.56. With the ball, he has taken seven scalps so far.

CSK look to play spoilsport to KKR’s IPL 2025 playoffs chances

With the Chennai outfit already out of the playoffs race, they can now be a banana peel for other teams. KKR could be their latest victims tonight as a loss for the defending champions will put them out of contention.

KKR are currently placed sixth and have five wins and as many losses including a tie in 11 games, with a points tally of 11.

