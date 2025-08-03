AB De Villiers Names 4 RCB Players in His All-Time IPL XI

He gave some interesting names in his all-time IPL XI.

Legendary AB de Villiers has named his all-time best IPL XI, naming as many as four Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players, including himself. He also gave some interesting names for other slots, which are surprising and interesting at the same time.

On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, the four RCB players he named were Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Daniel Vettori. Kohli is an IPL legend who holds the record for most runs in the tournament, scoring 8661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85 in 259 innings, including 63 fifties and eight centuries.

AB himself has a marvellous IPL record, with 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68 in 170 innings, comprising 40 fifties and three centuries. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 221 wickets at an average of 22.76 in 172 innings, including eight four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Daniel Vettori is a surprising name, but has done reasonably well in IPL, snaring 28 wickets at 31.39 runs apiece in 34 innings and scored 121 runs at an average of 15.12 in 17 outings. The reason to include Vettori in this elite list might be his captaincy credentials, as he led RCB 28 times and won 15 matches at a win% of 53.37, including their run to the final in 2011.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni among other names in AB de Villiers XI

AB de Villiers picked Rohit Sharma and Matthew Hayden as openers in his all-time IPL XI. Rohit is the second-leading run-getter in the league, scoring 7046 runs at an average of 29.72 and a 132.09 strike rate in 267 outings, comprising 47 fifties and two centuries.

Further, he chose another swashbuckling batter, Suryakumar Yadav, in the middle order to partner himself and Kohli. Suryakumar has 4311 runs at an average of 35.04 and a strike rate of 148.65 in 151 innings, with 29 fifties and two hundreds.

He selected MS Dhoni, who has won five IPL titles as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and boasts a terrific batting record. Hardik Pandya, who has been among the finest all-rounders in the competition since his debut, is the other player in the batting unit of AB’s XI.

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga were other bowlers apart from Chahal and Vettori to find a place in the team. Both bowlers are in the top ten wicket-takers in the league’s history and have contributed immensely to the Mumbai Indians’ success.

AB de Villiers all-time IPL XI

Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Daniel Vettori

