'Grey areas in the game ' - AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

Some drama unfolded during the second innings of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Harshit Rana bowled a high full toss to Virat Kohli, who was surprised with the ball and couldn’t handle it properly.

He tried to defend the ball, but it flew towards the bowler, who completed an easy catch but was reluctant to celebrate. However, the leg-side umpire was unmoved and deemed it a fair delivery.

Kohli wasted no time and reviewed it immediately, and the third umpire checked it with ball tracking, which showed the ball was below Kohli’s waist height. The ball had dipped while reaching towards the batter, so the decision went in the bowling team’s favour. However, Kohli was not pleased with the decision and had an intense chat with the on-field umpires.

While Kohli argued against the decision, the right decision was made. The batter had to depart, but the talks around the dismissal will remain for the next few days.

AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

AB de Villiers, who has been quite vocal about the use of technology by the TV umpire, was quick to express his opinions on the controversial Virat Kohli dismissal. AB felt it was not a tough task to fix the errors, suggesting that ball tracking should be used on the batter’s stance to avoid any confusion.

“Grey areas in the game open up room for anger and confusion. It’s not a tough fix this. Get the batter’s stance, draw the lines and use ball tracking. No confusion whatsoever.”

The waist heights of every batter were measured and stored before this IPL season, and the height of the ball was compared with the original waist height of the batter. It leaves no room for error in determining the waist height no balls.

Earlier, AB de Villiers asked the umpires to use common sense for determining wide balls which has been a major talking point in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The discussions around Virat Kohli’s dismissal have seen mixed reactions, with most of them finding the decision wrong.

