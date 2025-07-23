AB de Villiers Shows Athletic Ability At 41 to Dismiss Former KKR Batter In WCL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident transpired on the first ball of the eighth over of the India Champions' innings, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.

One of the greatest batters that South Africa has ever produced, AB de Villiers, is currently taking part in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL). The 41-year-old player did something that became the talking point among cricket pundits and fans.

While taking part in the game against India Champions in Northampton, de Villiers took a breathtaking catch on the boundary line, and not once did it look like he was over 40. The incident transpired on the first ball of the eighth over of the India Champions’ innings, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.

AB De Villiers Pulls Off A Miracle In World Championship of Legends

Yusuf Pathan was batting, and he decided to go for a big shot against Tahir. The right-hand batter made a good connection, and the ball covered a decent distance, but only for AB de Villiers to reach there.

De Villiers, who was stationed at the long-on, sprinted and covered a good distance to grab a blinder. But then, he was standing close to the boundary line, he grabbed the ball and threw it back to Sarel Erwee, who completed a brilliant relay catch.

Seeing this, Tahir and the commentators were in awe and couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating the 41-year-old’s heroics near the rope.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, the 360 batter ended his international career after scoring over 20,000 runs across formats with the help of 47 centuries while playing for South Africa.

South Africa Champions vs India Champions, WCL 2025

Talking about the game, South Africa Champions managed to win their second consecutive game in the ongoing World Championship of Legends against India Champions in Northampton. The high-octane game ended after the 18th over of India’s innings due to a floodlight failure, with the South Africa Champions announced as the winners by 88 runs via the DLS method.

AB de Villiers starred with the bat as he smashed a half-century, propelling the South Africa Champions to a solid total of 208/6. The likes of Piyush Chawla and Yusuf Pathan scalped two wickets each.

In reply, it was a below-average outing for the India Champions, who struggled with the bat, scoring just 111/9 in 19 overs. Stuart Binny was the top scorer, piling up 37 runs. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina failed to make an impact with the bat. Aaron Phangiso was the chief destroyer, picking up three wickets for South Africa.

