After Abysmal 2025 Season, X-Factor Player Forces SRH To Reconsider IPL 2026 Retention With DPL 2025 Brilliance

He has 10 wickets at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 13.80.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Simarjeet Singh has been in fine form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. He is the captain of Central Delhi Kings and has led from the front in most matches.
Simarjeet has 10 wickets at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 13.80, with a best of 3/15, in six innings this season. He has taken wickets in all but one innings and has been the second-leading wicket-taker for his team.
He started the season with a middling performance of 1/35 but soon found form and took wickets in bunches to showcase his class. In the following four matches, Simarjeet took as many as nine wickets, including figures of 2/35, 3/15, 2/27, & 2/47, respectively.
He went wicketless in the latest fixture and conceded as many as 47 runs in his four-over spell against West Delhi Lions, but overall, he has bowled really well and shown he has a knack for taking wickets. Simarjeet’s efforts have been pivotal in Central Delhi Kings’ immense success in DPL 2025, as they have won five out of seven matches and sit second on the points table with 11 points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Simarjeet Singh for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but failed to utilise him adequately in the recently concluded season. He played only four matches in IPL 2025, where he snared two wickets at a tepid average of 70.50 and conceded 14.10 runs per over.
ALSO READ:
Hence, SRH might look to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but Simarjeet has again proved his class with sublime bowling performances in the local T20 league. His performances will definitely tempt SRH to give him another chance next season, given his superior expertise, which even Pat Cummins praised.
However, the key will be to use him precisely, for SRH failed to do so in the previous edition. He has the pace and can generate additional bounce off the deck, making him a solid option to be an enforcer in the middle overs.
Simarjeet is a wicket-taker who can be expensive at times, as visible from his numbers in the ongoing DPL, but his best comes when asked to bowl hard lengths with a slightly old ball. Hence, SRH must be patient with him and give him a consistent run before forming a conclusion next season.