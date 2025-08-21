News
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Back-to-back Snubs, Former SRH Star Pushes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 21, 2025
3 min read

The batter has scored 146 runs in three matches of the UP T20 League so far.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Priyam Garg is currently enjoying a fine form in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. His fierce innings helped the Lucknow Falcons to earn their second victory of the season by defeating the Kanpur Superstars by 13 runs. Previously, the 24-year-old also scored a blistering 73 runs off 42 balls against the Noida Kings in their tournament opener.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars

After being put to bat first, the Lucknow Falcons lost their last match’s half-centurion Aaradhya Yadav early in the innings. But India’s Under-19 World Cup 2020 captain, Priyam (69 off 40), stitched a valuable partnership with another opener, Samarth Singh (38 off 27). Later, a 32-ball 45 contribution from Mohammad Saif took their total to a formidable 184/5.

Kanpur Superstars’ Vineet Panwar starred with his three-wicket haul at an economy of 8.50. While chasing, all the Kanpur batters failed to convert their starts, except for Adarsh Singh. Coming in at No.3, he notched up 81 runs off 50 deliveries at a fiery strike rate of 162. He had also smashed a century off just 59 balls in their previous fixture against the Kashi Rudras.

ALSO READ:

However, two cameos from the wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Pandey and Abhishek Yadav took them close, but the Superstars eventually lost the match by 13 runs. Notably, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Sameer Rizvi and Co. have lost all three of their UP T20 league fixtures so far.

IPL 2026 Auction Prospects of Priyam Garg

The batter led India in the Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. They returned as the runners-up after a three-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the Final. However, that team consisted of the current Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who are now some popular faces of their respective IPL franchises, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On the other hand, Priyam was also acquired by SRH for 1.90 crores. But he managed to score only 133 runs in 14 matches of his debut IPL season at a poor strike rate of 119.81. The player struggled to get consistent chances afterward and was eventually released from the squad ahead of the IPL 2023.

He joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) as an injury replacement in the IPL 2023, but unfortunately went unsold in the following consecutive player auctions in the IPL 2024 and IPL 2025. However, if Priyam continues to showcase a pulsating form in the domestic circuit, it might propel his former franchises, SRH and DC, and the other teams as well to include the youngster in their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.

DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Falcons
Priyam Garg
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
UP T20 League 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

