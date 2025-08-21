After Back-to-back Snubs, Former SRH Star Pushes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid

The batter has scored 146 runs in three matches of the UP T20 League so far.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Priyam Garg is currently enjoying a fine form in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. His fierce innings helped the Lucknow Falcons to earn their second victory of the season by defeating the Kanpur Superstars by 13 runs. Previously, the 24-year-old also scored a blistering 73 runs off 42 balls against the Noida Kings in their tournament opener.

All matches (71) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS 73/2 BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 CDQW – SDSW 26/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Live – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 57/3 CZR 149/9 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB 164/4 SCE 161/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SGFD 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SGFD – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – GLO – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – QAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KNY – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – DEN – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W 21/0 IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – CAGS 21/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 135/5 HHA 134/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 120/9 AS-A 123/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 131/8 CHK 135/3 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – NEP – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – GOLS – Fixtures Standings

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars

After being put to bat first, the Lucknow Falcons lost their last match’s half-centurion Aaradhya Yadav early in the innings. But India’s Under-19 World Cup 2020 captain, Priyam (69 off 40), stitched a valuable partnership with another opener, Samarth Singh (38 off 27). Later, a 32-ball 45 contribution from Mohammad Saif took their total to a formidable 184/5.

Kanpur Superstars’ Vineet Panwar starred with his three-wicket haul at an economy of 8.50. While chasing, all the Kanpur batters failed to convert their starts, except for Adarsh Singh. Coming in at No.3, he notched up 81 runs off 50 deliveries at a fiery strike rate of 162. He had also smashed a century off just 59 balls in their previous fixture against the Kashi Rudras.

ALSO READ:

However, two cameos from the wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Pandey and Abhishek Yadav took them close, but the Superstars eventually lost the match by 13 runs. Notably, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Sameer Rizvi and Co. have lost all three of their UP T20 league fixtures so far.

IPL 2026 Auction Prospects of Priyam Garg

The batter led India in the Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. They returned as the runners-up after a three-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the Final. However, that team consisted of the current Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who are now some popular faces of their respective IPL franchises, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On the other hand, Priyam was also acquired by SRH for 1.90 crores. But he managed to score only 133 runs in 14 matches of his debut IPL season at a poor strike rate of 119.81. The player struggled to get consistent chances afterward and was eventually released from the squad ahead of the IPL 2023.

He joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) as an injury replacement in the IPL 2023, but unfortunately went unsold in the following consecutive player auctions in the IPL 2024 and IPL 2025. However, if Priyam continues to showcase a pulsating form in the domestic circuit, it might propel his former franchises, SRH and DC, and the other teams as well to include the youngster in their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.