After Batting Heroics, Punjab Kings Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Five-Wicket Haul in MLC 2025

He bowled three overs, gave away just 17 runs, and picked up five wickets.
After impressing with the bat this season, Punjab Kings star Mitchell Owen has made a strong case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention by taking a five-wicket haul in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He achieved this while playing for Washington Freedom against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
–
75/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
162/7
86/10
Malaysia Reds won by 76 runs
–
–
202/4
206/5
Seattle Orcas beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
34/0
141/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
In the match, Washington Freedom posted a total of 169 for 6 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips scored 58, with valuable contributions from Jack Edwards and Obus Pienaar. In the second innings, they bowled well to restrict the San Francisco Unicorns to 157 for 9 in their 20 overs.
Mitchell Owen was the pick of the bowlers, taking a five-wicket haul. He bowled three overs, gave away just 17 runs, and picked up five wickets.
His scalps included Matthew Short, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Haris Rauf, and Brody Couch. Owen has now taken 14 wickets in seven matches and is currently the second-leading wicket-taker this season.
With this win by 12 runs, they become the second team to qualify for the playoffs after the San Francisco Unicorns.
Even though he got out for a duck in this match, he has been brilliant with the bat overall, scoring 288 runs in seven innings at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 210.21.
He has two fifties this season, is the second-highest run scorer, and has been crucial with the bat for Washington Freedom.
ALSO READ:
In IPL 2025, Punjab Kings picked Mitch Owen as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell, but he played only one match.
Even though he hasn’t had many chances in the IPL yet, Mitchell Owen is showing his talent in the ongoing MLC 2025, as he is currently the second-highest run scorer as well as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His current form could help him get retained for IPL 2026, especially with the auction coming up later this year.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.