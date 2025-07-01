After Maiden Test Century, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Dazzles With a Fifer To Become a Priority Pick for IPL 2026 Retention

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Corbin Bosch looked at his epitome best contributing with both the bat and the ball in the first of the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

After slamming his maiden Test century in only his second appearance in the longest format for the Proteas, Bosch also took a stellar five-wicket haul to help his side register a massive 328 runs win. In the process, the 30-year-old became the first South African cricketer after Jacques Kallis since 2002 to hit a ton and take five-for in the same Test match (men’s).

The INR 75 lakhs recruit, who joined the five-time IPL winners as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams in IPL 2025, has definitely made his case with his recent performances to be considered as a priority retention for IPL 2026.

ZIM vs SA 1st Test Highlights

The reigning World Test Champions (WTC), continued their domination in Test cricket as they outclassed neighbours Zimbabwe comfortably.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a total of 418/9d, courtesy of two centuries from Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch. In response, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 251 as Wiaan Mulder shone with the ball with a four-wicket haul. Mulder then delivered with the bat as well with a deft century (147) as South Africa set up a massive chase of 537 for the opponents. Bosch, who also managed 36 runs in the second innings, ran through the Zimbabwe top and middle-order as they folded for a meagre 208.

Corbin Bosch makes strong case for IPL 2026 retention

Although he was limited to three appearance in IPL 2025, Bosch showcased his all-round skills by scoring 47 runs and taking a wicket in addition to his electrifying presence to guide the Hardik Pandya-led side qualify for the Playoffs.

Furthermore, before coming to IPL, Corbin also represented the MI franchise in their SA20 team, the MI Cape Town (MICT) and played a key role in their maiden title win earlier this year.

Corbin Bosch has already given a testament to his sheer talent who can contribute across every department and his fine performances in international and franchise cricket will definitely make the MI management keep him in the priority for retention in IPL 2026.

