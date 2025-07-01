After Maiden Test Century, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Dazzles With a Fifer To Become a Priority Pick for IPL 2026 Retention

News
After Maiden Test Century, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Corbin Bosch Dazzles With a Fifer To Become a Priority Pick for IPL 2026 Retention
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Corbin Bosch looked at his epitome best contributing with both the bat and the ball in the first of the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

After slamming his maiden Test century in only his second appearance in the longest format for the Proteas, Bosch also took a stellar five-wicket haul to help his side register a massive 328 runs win. In the process, the 30-year-old became the first South African cricketer after Jacques Kallis since 2002 to hit a ton and take five-for in the same Test match (men’s).

The INR 75 lakhs recruit, who joined the five-time IPL winners as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams in IPL 2025, has definitely made his case with his recent performances to be considered as a priority retention for IPL 2026.

ZIM vs SA 1st Test Highlights

The reigning World Test Champions (WTC), continued their domination in Test cricket as they outclassed neighbours Zimbabwe comfortably.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a total of 418/9d, courtesy of two centuries from Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch. In response, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 251 as Wiaan Mulder shone with the ball with a four-wicket haul. Mulder then delivered with the bat as well with a deft century (147) as South Africa set up a massive chase of 537 for the opponents. Bosch, who also managed 36 runs in the second innings, ran through the Zimbabwe top and middle-order as they folded for a meagre 208.

ALSO READ:

Corbin Bosch makes strong case for IPL 2026 retention

Although he was limited to three appearance in IPL 2025, Bosch showcased his all-round skills by scoring 47 runs and taking a wicket in addition to his electrifying presence to guide the Hardik Pandya-led side qualify for the Playoffs.

Furthermore, before coming to IPL, Corbin also represented the MI franchise in their SA20 team, the MI Cape Town (MICT) and played a key role in their maiden title win earlier this year.

Corbin Bosch has already given a testament to his sheer talent who can contribute across every department and his fine performances in international and franchise cricket will definitely make the MI management keep him in the priority for retention in IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Corbin Bosch
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians
ZIM vs SA
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He scalped only 16 wickets in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.
5:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sanju Samson trade from rajasthan royals to csk ipl 2026

CSK Confirm Interest In Sanju Samson Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

The keeper-batter has played for the Rajasthan Royals for 10 seasons
4:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 IPL 2026 auction R Ashwin Ravindra jadeja Devon Conway Matheesha Pathirana

Some Shocking Names in CSK Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished last in the IPL 2025 points table.
2:52 pm
Aditya Ighe
3 Finishers CSK Can Target To Trade In As MS Dhoni’s Successor Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Finishers CSK Can Target To Trade In As MS Dhoni’s Successor Before IPL 2026 Auction

It is still not clear if Dhoni will play in IPL 2026 or if it will be his last season.
1:09 pm
Sagar Paul
Akeal Hosein boosts his chances for a bit in the IPL 2026 auction.

3 IPL Franchises Who Might Target Akeal Hosein in IPL 2026 Auction 

He has taken five wickets in two games in the MLC 2025.
7:52 am
Sandip Pawar
After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent After Impressive Show in England

After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent for IPL 2026 After Impressive Show in England

12:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
