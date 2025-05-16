After Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk, Two Other Delhi Capitals Stars To Miss Rest of IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira won’t join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for the remainder of IPL 2025. The South African duo are the latest to pull out of the season for DC, who are already missing Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Faf’s absence will mean DC will be without both overseas openers. He had already missed a lot of action due to an injury earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Ferreira could have been handy in the lower order since DC are short on quality batters. They will now have to rely on Indian batters for the rest of the season.

More to follow…