After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent for IPL 2026 After Impressive Show in England

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) focused on building a strong core of Indian talents in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season and it played a big role in their runners-up finish. Young players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehwal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh all put up clinical displays in helping the franchise make a final appearance after 11 long years.

They also had talents like Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge who didn’t get many chances but pack tremendous potential, whom the PBKS management will be grooming for the future.

Notably, both players are from Mumbai and the Preity Zinta co-owned team might now set their sights on another young talent from the state, Manan Bhatt, after his impressive performance in England playing for the MCA Colts against Notts 2nd XI.

The Mumbai U23 is currently in UK where they will play five two-day matches and four one-day games against various UK sides, including teams from Nottinghamshire, Combined National Counties (Challengers), Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire, among others.

Notably, Shedge is the leader of the side and also has Musheer in the suqad.

Musheer Khan, Manan Bhat impress with respective centuries

The INR 30 lakhs PBKS recruit for IPL 2025, Musheer Khan has already turned heads with his exploits in his first-class career. He once again gave a testament to his batting prowess by slamming a deft century. The 20-year-old scored 123(139), which comprised 16 boundaries and he lasted at the crease for over four hours.

Manan Bhat too used the opportunity to the fullest, registering 100(149). The batting heroics from the duo also propelled the MCA Colts to a total of 448 in their first innings.

While it’s too early to say that PBKS might look to sign him, a few more promising displays might just put him on the radar of the Punjab scouts as well as other IPL teams too.

If so, PBKS can get the edge in signing him since they already has two youngsters from Mumbai who can also help in persuading Bhat in choosing the Punjab outfit.

