News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent After Impressive Show in England
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent for IPL 2026 After Impressive Show in England

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read
After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent After Impressive Show in England

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) focused on building a strong core of Indian talents in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season and it played a big role in their runners-up finish. Young players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehwal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh all put up clinical displays in helping the franchise make a final appearance after 11 long years.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

92/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

91/5

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

55/10

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

102/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BCC Spartan by 47 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

89/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/4

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

131/2

BCC Spartan BSP

149/2

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

131/5

BCC Spartan BSP

133/1

BCC Spartan beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Dragons Women DGW-W

153/4

Typhoons Women TYP-W

107/7

Dragons Women beat Typhoons Women by 46 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

291/9

India U19 INDU19

290/10

England U19 beat India U19 by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
YSSC YSS

172/6

Lexus LEX

39/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

223/4

MI New York MINY

184/9

Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Black Eagle SAP BES

44/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

132/10

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

165/6

Irises Cricket Club beat Alpine Sporting Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Iyanola Heritage IYH

95/5

Piton Strikers PTS

92/6

Iyanola Heritage won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

137/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings

They also had talents like Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge who didn’t get many chances but pack tremendous potential, whom the PBKS management will be grooming for the future.

Notably, both players are from Mumbai and the Preity Zinta co-owned team might now set their sights on another young talent from the state, Manan Bhatt, after his impressive performance in England playing for the MCA Colts against Notts 2nd XI.

The Mumbai U23 is currently in UK where they will play five two-day matches and four one-day games against various UK sides, including teams from Nottinghamshire, Combined National Counties (Challengers), Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire, among others.

Notably, Shedge is the leader of the side and also has Musheer in the suqad.

ALSO READ:

Musheer Khan, Manan Bhat impress with respective centuries

The INR 30 lakhs PBKS recruit for IPL 2025, Musheer Khan has already turned heads with his exploits in his first-class career. He once again gave a testament to his batting prowess by slamming a deft century. The 20-year-old scored 123(139), which comprised 16 boundaries and he lasted at the crease for over four hours.

Manan Bhat too used the opportunity to the fullest, registering 100(149). The batting heroics from the duo also propelled the MCA Colts to a total of 448 in their first innings.

While it’s too early to say that PBKS might look to sign him, a few more promising displays might just put him on the radar of the Punjab scouts as well as other IPL teams too.

If so, PBKS can get the edge in signing him since they already has two youngsters from Mumbai who can also help in persuading Bhat in choosing the Punjab outfit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Manan Bhatt
Musheer Khan
PBKS
Suryansh Shedge
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Sam Curran Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

6:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Jurel scored 333 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy's Dream T20 XI

3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Varun Chakravarthy has also omitted a couple of important players from the XI.
4:43 pm
Vishnu PN
chintal gandhi baroda premier league 2025 ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War For Baroda Premier League Spinner

The wrist spinner pulled off a stunning feat in the final
3:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Son, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

Sons, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

4:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.