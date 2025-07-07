News
After TNPL 2025 Final Heroics, Wicketkeeper-Batter Tushar Raheja Grabs the Eye of IPL 2026 Auction Teams
indian-premier-league-ipl

After TNPL 2025 Final Heroics, Wicketkeeper-Batter Grabs the Eye of IPL 2026 Auction Teams

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

He was the star, scoring 77 runs off 46 balls in the final and winning the Player of the Match award.

After TNPL 2025 Final Heroics, Wicketkeeper-Batter Tushar Raheja Grabs the Eye of IPL 2026 Auction Teams

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 ended on July 6, 2025, with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beating Dindigul Dragons by 118 runs at NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Tushar Raheja was the star, scoring 77 runs off 46 balls in the final and winning the Player of the Match award.

Tushar Raheja’s TNPL 2025 campaign

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter set a TNPL record with 488 runs in nine matches, averaging 61.00, including five half-centuries and ended the tournament as the top scorer. His awesome batting makes him a big target for the IPL 2026 auction.

Tushar Raheja had a fantastic TNPL 2025 season. He opened for Tiruppur Tamizhans and finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He played attacking cricket, including a quickfire 74 off 28 balls against Salem Spartans, where he hit the fifty in just 16 balls. In the final, his 77 runs helped Tiruppur set a huge score that Dindigul Dragons, with players like Ravichandran Ashwin, couldn’t chase. With a strike rate of around 185 and five half-centuries, his batting was on par with some of the IPL top openers. He is only 24 and is getting better. Earlier, in TNPL 2024, he scored 324 runs, second-most in the tournament.

The IPL 2026 auction is coming later this year, and teams will look to target Tushar Raheja. His fast, bold batting is perfect for teams needing strong openers. He’s also a good wicketkeeper, which is valuable because teams want Indian keepers. His skills as a batter and keeper could make him a top pick.

ALSO READ:

Teams That Could Target Tushar Raheja in IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings might look at Tushar Raheja as a possible replacement for MS Dhoni in the future. His domestic performances, especially in pressure situations, make him a strong fit. Raheja’s versatility could see him thrive at Chepauk. Although CSK have Urvil Patel as a backup wicketkeeper, Tushar Raheja, being a local player, could be someone who makes the most of the conditions.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

After a tough IPL 2025, KKR could target Tushar Raheja to strengthen their top order and wicketkeeping spot. They struggled in the powerplay after Phil Salt’s departure. Raheja stood out in TNPL 2025 with his attacking batting and sharp keeping. His style fits well with KKR’s fast-paced approach.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad, looking to strengthen their Indian core, might consider Tushar Raheja at the IPL 2026 auction. His aggressive batting and finishing ability fit well with SRH’s attacking style. Raheja’s wicketkeeping adds depth and flexibility to the squad. Given Ishan Kishan’s inconsistent form in IPL 2025, Raheja could also serve as a strong backup option behind the stumps.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
IPL 2026 Auction
TNPL 2025
Tushar Raheja
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

