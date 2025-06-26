After Underwhelming IPL 2025, KKR Star Finds Form, Claims Crucial 2-26 in TNPL 2025

KKR failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs
Kolkata Knight Riders’ star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has found consistency in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 as he increased his season tally to seven wickets from eight matches on Thursday.
Varun, who is playing with Dindigul Dragons, bowled an economical spell of 2-27 from his four overs as Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) were restricted to 179/6 in 20 overs on a good batting surface in Tirunelveli.
–
–
47/3
46/5
Alembic Warriors won by 7 wickets
38/7
65/3
Ami Super Avengers beat Diamond Dazzlers by 27 runs
37/5
39/2
Alembic Warriors beat A4 Power Strikers by 8 wickets
78/0
77/2
Alembic Warriors Won by 10 wickets
56/2
57/1
A4 Power Strikers beat Diamond Dazzlers by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
76/5
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
61/2
63/4
–
–
–
–
29/1
45/4
Match Abandoned due to rain
77/6
3/1
Match Abandoned due to rain.
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
113/5
112/6
KCC Lions won by 5 wickets
112/5
115/3
Oulu CC beat KCC Lions by 7 wickets
158/8
118/4
Vantaa Vipers beat Oulu CC by 40 runs
102/8
160/5
Greater Helsinki Markhors beat FinCC Gladiators by 58 runs
150/2
167/7
Vantaa Vipers won by 17 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
138/8
142/8
Munster Reds beat North West Warriors by 2 wickets
74/3
150/8
–
92/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/10
176/8
San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs
–
–
–
–
286/8
284/10
111/10
112/2
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen won by 8 wickets
134/8
138/7
Alpine Sporting Club beat Black Eagle SAP by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
80/1
144/10
122/0
29/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
179/6
180/6
Dindigul Dragons beat Nellai Royal Kings by 4 wickets
Varun’s spell assisted his captain and former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed 2-23 from four overs to peg NRK’s momentum.
NRK skipper Arun Karthik elected to bat first after winning the toss, but was dismissed in the second over for five runs. His opening partner Santhosh Kumar also was out in sixth over after making 26 off 20 balls.
Ashwin lured the opener out his crease before keeper Baba Indrajith removed the bails.
Varun then began cramping up the batter when he removed SR Athish in the ninth over and followed it up with the dismissal of keeper-batter R Easwaran for a duck in the same over.
Ganesan Periyaswamy then sent back Nirmal Kumar while Ashwin got the wicket of Adnaan Khan to reduce NRK to 99/6.
ALSO READ:
From there onwards, Sonu Yadav (39 not out off 24 balls) and NS Harish (43 not out off 20 balls) not only steadied the innings but also put NRK in a good position. It took the duo only 37 balls to plunder 80 runs at the death to end the innings at 179/6.
Despite beginning the season with two wicketless matches, Varun found form with 1-19 against Seichem Madurai Panthers followed 3-25 against Chepauk Super Gillies.
Ashwin, meanwhile, has been excelling both as a batter and as a bowler. The 38-year-old has scored 185 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 162 as an opener.
Dindigul are third in the table currently with three wins and two losses. Chepauk Super Gillies have already qualified for the playoffs with Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans close to a qualification with eight points from six matches.
If Dindigul can beat NRK, they will climb to second in the table and inch closer to a playoffs spot.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.