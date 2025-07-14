News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Aiden Markram LSG ICC Player Of The Month Award
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Star Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After Spectacular Performance in June

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

He made 445 runs in IPL 2025.

Aiden Markram LSG ICC Player Of The Month Award

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) star player Aiden Markram won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for June 2025. He comes on the back of his brilliant all-round performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final against Australia at Lord’s. His century in the fourth innings broke South Africa’s ICC trophy drought of 27 years. On the other hand, the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award goes to Hayley Matthews from the West Indies. Her back-to-back half-centuries and wicket-taking abilities helped the Women in Maroon win the T20I series against South Africa.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

89/8

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

92/9

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Koln CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

32/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

Aiden Markram Bags ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For WTC 2025 Final Heroics

The Proteas batter got out for a duck in the first innings. But in the second innings, he starred with the bat when his team needed it the most to play one of the finest knocks in the history of the competition. Overall, the right-handed batter has taken part in 46 Test matches, making 2,993 runs. After receiving the award, Markram was elated and said it was a privilege for him to get this award. 

“It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to an ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me,” Markram said.

In the WTC 2025 final against Australia, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first at Lord’s. The Kangaroos made 212 runs on the back of Steve Smith’s 66 and Beau Webster’s 72 runs. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, scalping five wickets. In reply, South Africa batters tumbled and managed to make only 138 runs. Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins tormented the Proteas’ batters as he picked up six wickets after conceding just 28 runs. Taking a lead of 74 runs, however, Australians failed to capitalise and were restricted to 207 runs in their second innings. None of the batters managed to hold fort in the middle apart from star pacer Mitchell Starc, who made 58 runs.

Chasing a target of 282 runs in the last innings, Markram kept holding the fort from one end and smashed 136 runs. His knock was laced with 14 boundaries. Skipper Temba Bavuma chipped in with a brilliant 66 runs, guiding SA to win the WTC 2025 by five wickets.

“Winning the final at Lord’s is a historic moment for South African cricket, and it is something we will all remember forever. This victory was only possible due to the combined efforts of the entire team, with crucial contributions from KG [Kagiso Rabada] and Tembs [Temba Bavuma]”, he added.

ALSO READ:

Aiden Markram’s LSG Retention Likely in IPL 2026

Apart from red ball cricket, Aiden Markram has been a regular face in the white ball formats too. He played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During the latest edition of the cash-rich league, the 30-year-old batter smashed 445 runs across 13 matches with an average of 148.82. 

The Lucknow-based franchise is likely to retain Markram for the IPL 2026 after his terrific run last season. The right-hand batter will look to emulate his performance in the upcoming edition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Hayley Matthews
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
South Africa
West Indies Women
WTC 2025 Final
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

srh ipl 2026 varun aaron bowling coach sunrisers hyderabad

Former RCB Pacer Appointed As SRH Bowling Coach For IPL 2026

SRH finished sixth in the IPL 2025 table
5:28 pm
Samarnath Soory

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles in T20 Blast 2025, Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took the wicket of former MI player.
1:18 pm
Ashish Satyam
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury.

RCB Star Joins Franchise for Global Super League 2025 After an Injury Scare in MLC 2025

He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture.
1:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Apart from RCB and KKR, he has also played for Rajasthan Royals.
12:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players MI Will Release

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings.
11:59 am
Sandip Pawar
Several IPL stars were on show during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final, and a few of them played exceptionally well.

CSK, KKR Openers and Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Pacers Shine in MLC 2025 Final

Numerous IPL players performed in MLC 2025 final.
10:49 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.