LSG Star Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After Spectacular Performance in June

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) star player Aiden Markram won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for June 2025. He comes on the back of his brilliant all-round performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final against Australia at Lord’s. His century in the fourth innings broke South Africa’s ICC trophy drought of 27 years. On the other hand, the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award goes to Hayley Matthews from the West Indies. Her back-to-back half-centuries and wicket-taking abilities helped the Women in Maroon win the T20I series against South Africa.
The Proteas batter got out for a duck in the first innings. But in the second innings, he starred with the bat when his team needed it the most to play one of the finest knocks in the history of the competition. Overall, the right-handed batter has taken part in 46 Test matches, making 2,993 runs. After receiving the award, Markram was elated and said it was a privilege for him to get this award.
“It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to an ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me,” Markram said.
In the WTC 2025 final against Australia, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first at Lord’s. The Kangaroos made 212 runs on the back of Steve Smith’s 66 and Beau Webster’s 72 runs. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, scalping five wickets. In reply, South Africa batters tumbled and managed to make only 138 runs. Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins tormented the Proteas’ batters as he picked up six wickets after conceding just 28 runs. Taking a lead of 74 runs, however, Australians failed to capitalise and were restricted to 207 runs in their second innings. None of the batters managed to hold fort in the middle apart from star pacer Mitchell Starc, who made 58 runs.
Chasing a target of 282 runs in the last innings, Markram kept holding the fort from one end and smashed 136 runs. His knock was laced with 14 boundaries. Skipper Temba Bavuma chipped in with a brilliant 66 runs, guiding SA to win the WTC 2025 by five wickets.
“Winning the final at Lord’s is a historic moment for South African cricket, and it is something we will all remember forever. This victory was only possible due to the combined efforts of the entire team, with crucial contributions from KG [Kagiso Rabada] and Tembs [Temba Bavuma]”, he added.
Apart from red ball cricket, Aiden Markram has been a regular face in the white ball formats too. He played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During the latest edition of the cash-rich league, the 30-year-old batter smashed 445 runs across 13 matches with an average of 148.82.
The Lucknow-based franchise is likely to retain Markram for the IPL 2026 after his terrific run last season. The right-hand batter will look to emulate his performance in the upcoming edition.
