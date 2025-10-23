'Akash Ambani Called Me...' - Tilak Varma Recalls How Mumbai Indians And Jay Shah Came To His Aid During Medical Emergency

The 22-year-old has been a regular feature in India's T20I setup.

Star India batter Tilak Varma has opened up about a different side of his career, which was completely unknown. The youngster revealed some of his breath-taking challenges, which he faced in the initial days of his career, and the support that he received thereafter.

The youngster spoke about the challenges he faced in an interview, in the Breakfast with Champions episode with Gaurav Kapoor. He presented a different spectrum of what players can go through if they do not manage to take care of their bodies. Having said that, not taking care of one’s body can also come wrapped in overdoing stuff, as per the youngster.

Tilak Varma spoke about his hunger to perform and be the best version of himself, right from his initial days as a cricketer. Like any other player, he has always held aspirations to break into the Test side, and revealed that he was working extremely hard for the same. However, his life showed him a tragic side of how things could have gone wrong, and all it took to come back on track was realisation.

Tilak Varma Narrates His Silent Struggles

There are often two types of struggles that a player goes through, right from the start till the end of his career. One is the struggle that is visible to the world – it can be loss of form, non-performance and a lot more on the outside. However, the other part is where it can get really heavy, and that is exactly where a player needs support.

The 22-year-old Tilak Varma was diagnosed with a disease called Rhabdomyolysis, in which muscle breakdowns take place at an aggressive rate. The cause of the disease was Tilak’s too hard work ethic which he had set for himself. As a result, the youngster used to be in the gym for hours even on the days he was supposed to rest. Therefore, his muscles were overburdened and they broke down.

The Mumbai Indians star was playing for the India A side in Bangladesh. He recalled that he pushed himself for a hundred, and his eyes starting tearing up. Moreover, his fingers weren’t moving at all and his body got so stiff, that it felt like a stone. Furthermore, the gloves had to be cut-off because the fingers weren’t moving at all.

“Immediately, I got a call from Akash Ambani. He spoke to the BCCI, which helped me a lot. Thanks to Jay Shah sir. I was immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors told me had I delayed by even a few hours, the consequences could have been catastrophic”, recollected Tilak in the interview.

To make matters worse, Tilak expressed that his hands had become so hard, that the needle wasn’t being injected into his body. The condition of the youngster was very bad, and he voiced that his mother was constantly by his side.

Incidents like these highlight the importance of recovery in the career of a player. Having ambitions is one thing. However, giving one’s body appropriate time to rest and rejuvenate would be as important as a gym session.

