indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Akash Singh Recreates Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Notebook Celebration’ After Cleaning Up Jos Buttler in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 2 min read

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Singh gave a tribute to his suspended teammate Digvesh Rathi during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over of GT’s innings. Akash recreated Digvesh’s famous ‘notebook celebration’ after clean bowling Jos Buttler. Notably, Digvesh is currently serving a one-match suspension after his altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma in their previous encounter.

Watch the video of Akash Singh’s celebration below.

ALSO READ:

LSG set up massive 236-run chase for Gujarat Titans

Speaking about the GT vs LSG match, the Lucknow outfit put up a stellar batting display, posting a towering total of 235 for 2 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh was the chief architect of this carnage as he registered his maiden IPL century, finishing on 117 off 64 balls which comprised a staggering 10 boundaries and eight maximums. Apart from Marsh, Nicholas Pooran slammed an unbeaten quickfire fifty (56 off 27 balls) while Aiden Markram also played a crucial cameo (36 off 24 balls).

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard reads 114 for 3 in 11.3 overs with Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan currently batting in the middle.

Notably, LSG are already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race while Gujarat Titans have already qualified and will be looking to eke out a win to consolidate their chances of a top-two finish which would allow them two attempts at securing a berth for the summit clash.

Akash Singh
Digvesh Rathi
GT vs LSG
IPL 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

