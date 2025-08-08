News
Sanju Samson has been with Rajasthan Royals for as many as 12 years and has been one of their finest players ever.
indian-premier-league-ipl

All You Need To Know About the Sanju Samson – Rajasthan Royals Trade Rumours: Who’s in Line To Pick RR Skipper? Will He Go to IPL 2026 Auction Pool?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 8, 2025
4 min read

There have been conflicting reports emerging since the end of IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson has been with Rajasthan Royals for as many as 12 years and has been one of their finest players ever.

A massive development on Sanju Samson arrived yesterday, as reliable sources confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter requested a release from his current team, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There have been conflicting reports emerging since the end of IPL 2025, but the latest one might have some merit.

Samson has been with the franchise for as many as 12 years and has been one of their finest players ever. He has contributed as a batter and been effective as a leader, making them one of the most consistent teams in the competition.

The Sanju Samson case: Everything that has happened so far

Sanju Samson had a tough time in IPL 2025, as he struggled with injuries, which forced him to miss some matches. Overall, he scored 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a 140.39 strike rate in nine innings, including a fifty.

Since then, a few prominent X (formerly Twitter) accounts started sharing developments on a potential trade move ahead of the next season. According to them, Samson could either join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A timeline on Sanju Samson, according to reports

  • 7 June 2025: Sanju Samson’s Instagram post goes viral, with a caption, “Time to Move”.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

  • Mid-June 2025: Sanju Samson’s manager likes an Instagram post, reading, “Sanju Released… CSK ready”.
  • July 2025: Rumours spread that the Chennai Super Kings are interested in him via a trade deal with RR. Several popular accounts confirm the update.
  • Early August 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are willing to get him in the trade window.
  • 6 August 2025: Mumbai Mirror reports Samson to stay with RR.
  • 7 August 2025: Samson asks the Rajasthan Royals to release him.

ALSO READ:

Which teams are interested in getting Sanju Samson?

An Indian wicketkeeper-batter is an asset for any IPL team, and Sanju Samson is an established player. So, several teams will be interested in him if the Royals release him or decide to trade him.

Among the two popular names emerging are CSK and KKR, both of which are likely looking for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. They will want to seal the deal as a trade itself rather than going into the auction.

Why will Chennai Super Kings want Sanju Samson?

Chennai Super Kings’ established wicketkeeper is MS Dhoni, who is ageing and has shown signs of regression in IPL 2025. He couldn’t contribute enough with the willow and made several errors behind the stumps, which were higher than his usual lofty standards.

Hence, CSK require a solid wicketkeeper-batter who can take the baton forward, and Samson has good relations with MS Dhoni. While the Yellow Army has Urvil Patel, they would want an established option, given their liking towards experienced players.

If Samson joins, he can either open the innings with Ayush Mhatre or bat at No.3, a position where Urvil Patel showed glimpses of his brilliance in the late phase of the tournament last season. There’s also leadership value if CSK decide not to continue with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been average as a captain so far.

Why Samson will work in CSK:

  • CSK want an experienced top-order batter to form a top-three with Ayush Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
  • MS Dhoni is unlikely to play long enough. They would want a wicketkeeper-batter.
  • CSK will get another leadership option if Gaikwad’s captaincy remains underwhelming in the coming seasons.

How will Sanju Samson fit perfectly in the Kolkata Knight Riders?

A major loophole in KKR’s squad for IPL 2025 was the lack of a quality Indian wicketkeeper-batter. They had the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, both of whom were unimpressive for most of the tournament.

Hence, they would want to rope in Sanju Samson, who solves a lot of problems for the Royals. He can open the innings, keep the wickets, and also lead the team if required.

Hence, they can part ways with those overseas wicketkeeper-batters, given they contributed nothing and took an overseas slot. Samson can take the franchise forward and become their face.

Why Samson will work in KKR:

  • Sanju Samson can open the innings, as KKR struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Sunil Narine.
  • Sanju Samson can keep the wickets. KKR desperately require a wicketkeeper-batter and are reportedly constantly exploring options.
  • He can be their long-term captaincy option in future.

While nothing is confirmed as of now, there’s ample substance in Samson’s trade reports. Several prominent publications have confirmed the development, and the upcoming days will be exciting for all parties involved.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

