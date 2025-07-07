37-Year-Old West Indian Opener, Part of KKR Sister Franchise, Set To Garner Shock Interest at IPL 2026 Auction After MLC 2025 Heroics

He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.
West Indies opener Andre Fletcher flexed his power-hitting ability again in the latest Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns in Florida. He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.
Fletcher scored 118 runs in just 58 balls, including ten boundaries and eight sixes, at a strike rate of 203.45. 74.57% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the opener scored 48.55% of the team’s runs alone.
148/10
81/3
80/10
Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets
Fletcher has been in decent form in the ongoing MLC 2025, and his latest century was his second of the season, with the previous one against Washington Freedom in Dallas. Overall, he has 289 runs at an average of 41.28 and a 158.79 strike rate in seven outings, including two centuries.
A few IPL teams require wicketkeeper-batters, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Fletcher might earn a bid in the upcoming auction. He is already playing for the sister franchise of KKR, and the owners might show some interest in him since they are likely to release Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are another team who are looking for Ryan Rickelton’s backup, and Fletcher plays for one of their franchises – MI Emirates – in the International League T20 (ILT20). Even the Gujarat Titans (GT) might want a cover for Jos Buttler in case he doesn’t play due to injury concerns or international commitments.
