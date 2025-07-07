37-Year-Old West Indian Opener, Part of KKR Sister Franchise, Set To Garner Shock Interest at IPL 2026 Auction After MLC 2025 Heroics

He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.

West Indies opener Andre Fletcher flexed his power-hitting ability again in the latest Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns in Florida. He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.

Fletcher scored 118 runs in just 58 balls, including ten boundaries and eight sixes, at a strike rate of 203.45. 74.57% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the opener scored 48.55% of the team’s runs alone.

He started the innings well and stitched a quickfire 94-run opening partnership with Alex Hales, who also hit a fine fifty. While Hales departed after a rapid start, Fletcher continued his assault with the willow and formed vital stands with Sherfane Rutherford (49) and Rovman Powell (7) for the second and third wickets, respectively.

Eventually, the 37-year-old completed his century in a mere 52 balls and provided an ideal finish by hitting 17 runs in the final over before getting dismissed on the last delivery. This knock was all about brute power, a reminder from the veteran batter about his superior T20 skills.

Andre Fletcher might garner shock interest in the IPL 2026 auction

Andre Fletcher has played almost every T20 league around the world, but has yet to get IPL experience despite being prolific over the years. He has never been part of any franchise, but that can change this time in the IPL 2026 auction.

Fletcher has been in decent form in the ongoing MLC 2025, and his latest century was his second of the season, with the previous one against Washington Freedom in Dallas. Overall, he has 289 runs at an average of 41.28 and a 158.79 strike rate in seven outings, including two centuries.

Andre Fletcher’s maximum was effortless, smashing the ball a whopping 338ft (103m). He and SFU’s Jake Fraser-McGurk now hold the #1 spot for longest six of the 2025 MLC season. ☄️#NTTSixDistanceTracker | @NTTData pic.twitter.com/XPVJ74MTZw — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 27, 2025

A few IPL teams require wicketkeeper-batters, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Fletcher might earn a bid in the upcoming auction. He is already playing for the sister franchise of KKR, and the owners might show some interest in him since they are likely to release Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are another team who are looking for Ryan Rickelton’s backup, and Fletcher plays for one of their franchises – MI Emirates – in the International League T20 (ILT20). Even the Gujarat Titans (GT) might want a cover for Jos Buttler in case he doesn’t play due to injury concerns or international commitments.

