West Indies opener Andre Fletcher flexed his power-hitting ability again in the latest Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture
indian-premier-league-ipl

37-Year-Old West Indian Opener, Part of KKR Sister Franchise, Set To Garner Shock Interest at IPL 2026 Auction After MLC 2025 Heroics

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.

West Indies opener Andre Fletcher flexed his power-hitting ability again in the latest Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture

West Indies opener Andre Fletcher flexed his power-hitting ability again in the latest Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns in Florida. He hit a magnificent century while opening the innings, hitting bowlers all around the park on a flat pitch.

Fletcher scored 118 runs in just 58 balls, including ten boundaries and eight sixes, at a strike rate of 203.45. 74.57% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the opener scored 48.55% of the team’s runs alone.

He started the innings well and stitched a quickfire 94-run opening partnership with Alex Hales, who also hit a fine fifty. While Hales departed after a rapid start, Fletcher continued his assault with the willow and formed vital stands with Sherfane Rutherford (49) and Rovman Powell (7) for the second and third wickets, respectively.

Eventually, the 37-year-old completed his century in a mere 52 balls and provided an ideal finish by hitting 17 runs in the final over before getting dismissed on the last delivery. This knock was all about brute power, a reminder from the veteran batter about his superior T20 skills.

Andre Fletcher might garner shock interest in the IPL 2026 auction

Andre Fletcher has played almost every T20 league around the world, but has yet to get IPL experience despite being prolific over the years. He has never been part of any franchise, but that can change this time in the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Fletcher has been in decent form in the ongoing MLC 2025, and his latest century was his second of the season, with the previous one against Washington Freedom in Dallas. Overall, he has 289 runs at an average of 41.28 and a 158.79 strike rate in seven outings, including two centuries.

A few IPL teams require wicketkeeper-batters, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Fletcher might earn a bid in the upcoming auction. He is already playing for the sister franchise of KKR, and the owners might show some interest in him since they are likely to release Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are another team who are looking for Ryan Rickelton’s backup, and Fletcher plays for one of their franchises – MI Emirates – in the International League T20 (ILT20). Even the Gujarat Titans (GT) might want a cover for Jos Buttler in case he doesn’t play due to injury concerns or international commitments.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Jos Buttler Clone Set To Demand High Price at IPL 2026 Auction After Test Series Heroics

His first-innings century took only 80 balls, tying for the third-fastest Test hundred by an English batter.
10:05 am
Sagar Paul

4 Teams That Could Target Mayank Yadav if LSG Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

In IPL 2025, after being retained by LSG, he could only play four matches in the season.
8:33 am
Sagar Paul
wtc points table 2025-27 world test championship standings eng vs ind 2nd test edgbaston

WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 2nd Test

10:19 pm
CX Staff Writer
suyash sharma delhi premier league dpl 2025 auction rcb

RCB Title-winning Hero Acquired For INR 15 Lakhs in Delhi Premier League 2025 Auction

The bowler was crucial against PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1
4:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
MS Dhoni CSK IPL

3 Wicketkeepers CSK Can Consider As MS Dhoni’s Successor In IPL 2026

The Gujarat-based wicketkeeper/batter also had a great 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making 315 runs across six innings at an average of 78.75 and a strike rate of 229.92.
4:03 pm
Ashish Satyam
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

CSK Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Chennai Super Kings Will Retain

They finished at the bottom in IPL 2025.
2:06 pm
Sandip Pawar
