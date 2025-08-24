Another Day, Another Fifty! SRH Young Sensation Turns Consistency Into a Ticket for IPL 2026 Retention

He showed his power and range-hitting to help his team win the contest.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young sensation Smaran Ravichandran played another magnificent knock in the latest fixture of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics in Mysore. He showed his power and range-hitting to help his team win the contest.

Smaran scored 89 runs in 52 deliveries, including eight boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 171.15. 69.66% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 53.29% of the team’s runs alone.

When he came to the crease, the Gulbarga Mystics were in trouble after losing Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose, who retired hurt on the final delivery of the fourth over. However, Smaran took the attack back on the opponent’s bowlers and helped his team gain impetus in the innings.

He formed prudent stands with Prajwal Pavan and Praveen Dubey to ease the chase before eventually taking his team over the line in 19.2 overs with four deliveries and six wickets left. Smaran remained unbeaten throughout the innings and won the player of the match award for his marvellous knock to help his team win another contest from a precarious situation.

Smaran Ravichandran almost seals his IPL 2026 retention with consistent performances

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement player for Adam Zampa midway through IPL 2025, but he didn’t get any game time. He was also injured soon and was ruled out of the competition, with Harsh Dubey replacing him for the final few matches.

However, Smaran has proved why SRH bought an unknown commodity with his supreme batting skill set, and he has almost sealed his IPL 2026 retention by performing exceptionally well since returning from injury. In the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, he has been the leading run-scorer, with 391 runs at an average of 97.75 and a strike rate of 160.25 in eight innings, including five fifties.

He has shown the ability to remain consistent while scoring quickly, making him one of the best talents in the country. SRH have had a few loopholes in their squad last season, and Smaran can fix some issues for the franchise with the willow.

He can be flexible with his batting position and can bat anywhere in the middle order, making him a solid contender to get a run next season. SRH clearly rate him highly, and it will be shocking if they don’t retain such massive potential.