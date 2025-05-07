Are KKR out of IPL 2025? Kolkata Playoffs Chances, Qualification Scenarios and How the IPL Points Table Stands

KKR’s slim hopes of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs have taken a severe hit after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. With this latest setback, KKR remain outside the top 5 and are now banking heavily on other results, along with two must-win games.
Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost six of their 12 games, with five wins and one no-result. Their playoff hopes depend not just on winning their last two matches but also on multiple other teams dropping points. With 11 points currently, they can only reach a maximum of 15.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.793
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|+0.376
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|+0.362
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
Mathematically, yes. Realistically, the odds are against them.
✅ Must-Win Matches: KKR need to win both their remaining fixtures to reach 15 points.
🔹 External Dependencies:
🔴 NRR Challenge: KKR’s NRR is currently +0.249. They need big-margin wins to outpace any team that finishes on 15.
🔞 Top 2 hopes: Gone KKR can no longer finish in the top two due to points ceiling.
🚨 The big picture KKR need a near miracle now. Not only must they beat both SRH and RCB, but they also need a specific set of results from at least three other matches to open the door to fourth place.
Win both remaining matches and hope DC, MI, and LSG all drop enough points. NRR advantage could come into play if multiple teams are stuck on 14 or 15.
Not officially, but qualification chances are below 2%. A single loss from here will eliminate them.
Possibly, but only if 3-4 other teams don’t cross 15 and KKR’s NRR is better. It’s a long shot.
It’s extremely unlikely now. They need to win both games and depend on other teams to falter.
