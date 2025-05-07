News
are kkr out of ipl 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios updated points table kkr vs csk
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Are KKR out of IPL 2025? Kolkata Playoffs Chances, Qualification Scenarios and How the IPL Points Table Stands

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
are kkr out of ipl 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios updated points table kkr vs csk

KKR’s slim hopes of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs have taken a severe hit after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. With this latest setback, KKR remain outside the top 5 and are now banking heavily on other results, along with two must-win games.

KKR Points Table Position After CSK Loss

Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost six of their 12 games, with five wins and one no-result. Their playoff hopes depend not just on winning their last two matches but also on multiple other teams dropping points. With 11 points currently, they can only reach a maximum of 15.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans11830016+0.793
Royal Challengers Bengaluru11830016+0.482
Punjab Kings11730115+0.376
Mumbai Indians12750014+1.156
Delhi Capitals11640113+0.362
Kolkata Knight Riders12560111+0.193
Lucknow Super Giants11560010-0.469
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1137017-1.192
Rajasthan Royals (E)1239006-0.718
Chennai Super Kings (E)1239006-0.992

KKR Upcoming Fixtures

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad – May 10 (away)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru – May 17 (away)

Can KKR Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Mathematically, yes. Realistically, the odds are against them.

✅ Must-Win Matches: KKR need to win both their remaining fixtures to reach 15 points.

🔹 External Dependencies:

  • Delhi Capitals must lose at least 2 of their remaining 3 games.
  • Mumbai Indians must lose both remaining matches to stay on 14.
  • LSG must lose one or more of their last 3 games.
  • PBKS must lose all 3 to finish on 15 (KKR can surpass on NRR).

🔴 NRR Challenge: KKR’s NRR is currently +0.249. They need big-margin wins to outpace any team that finishes on 15.

🔞 Top 2 hopes: Gone KKR can no longer finish in the top two due to points ceiling.

🚨 The big picture KKR need a near miracle now. Not only must they beat both SRH and RCB, but they also need a specific set of results from at least three other matches to open the door to fourth place.

ALSO READ:

FAQs – Are KKR Officially Out of IPL 2025?

What do KKR need to do to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Win both remaining matches and hope DC, MI, and LSG all drop enough points. NRR advantage could come into play if multiple teams are stuck on 14 or 15.

Are KKR out of IPL 2025?

Not officially, but qualification chances are below 2%. A single loss from here will eliminate them.

Can KKR qualify with 15 points?

Possibly, but only if 3-4 other teams don’t cross 15 and KKR’s NRR is better. It’s a long shot.

Will KKR qualify for playoffs?

It’s extremely unlikely now. They need to win both games and depend on other teams to falter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders

