Are KKR out of IPL 2025? Kolkata Playoffs Chances, Qualification Scenarios and How the IPL Points Table Stands

KKR’s slim hopes of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs have taken a severe hit after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. With this latest setback, KKR remain outside the top 5 and are now banking heavily on other results, along with two must-win games.

KKR Points Table Position After CSK Loss

Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost six of their 12 games, with five wins and one no-result. Their playoff hopes depend not just on winning their last two matches but also on multiple other teams dropping points. With 11 points currently, they can only reach a maximum of 15.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.793 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.482 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 +0.376 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.362 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 0 1 11 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992

KKR Upcoming Fixtures

Sunrisers Hyderabad – May 10 (away)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – May 17 (away)

Can KKR Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Mathematically, yes. Realistically, the odds are against them.

✅ Must-Win Matches: KKR need to win both their remaining fixtures to reach 15 points.

🔹 External Dependencies:

Delhi Capitals must lose at least 2 of their remaining 3 games.

Mumbai Indians must lose both remaining matches to stay on 14.

LSG must lose one or more of their last 3 games.

PBKS must lose all 3 to finish on 15 (KKR can surpass on NRR).

🔴 NRR Challenge: KKR’s NRR is currently +0.249. They need big-margin wins to outpace any team that finishes on 15.

🔞 Top 2 hopes: Gone KKR can no longer finish in the top two due to points ceiling.

🚨 The big picture KKR need a near miracle now. Not only must they beat both SRH and RCB, but they also need a specific set of results from at least three other matches to open the door to fourth place.

ALSO READ:

FAQs – Are KKR Officially Out of IPL 2025?

What do KKR need to do to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Win both remaining matches and hope DC, MI, and LSG all drop enough points. NRR advantage could come into play if multiple teams are stuck on 14 or 15.

Are KKR out of IPL 2025?

Not officially, but qualification chances are below 2%. A single loss from here will eliminate them.

Can KKR qualify with 15 points?

Possibly, but only if 3-4 other teams don’t cross 15 and KKR’s NRR is better. It’s a long shot.

Will KKR qualify for playoffs?

It’s extremely unlikely now. They need to win both games and depend on other teams to falter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.