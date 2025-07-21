Australia All-Rounders Prepared for Big Heist at IPL 2026 Auction As Big Three CSK, RCB and Mumbai Indians Take Aim

They will be in big demand in IPL 2026 auction.
Several Aussie all-rounders were on show during the first T20I between West Indies and Australia in Jamaica. A few in the squad, including Xavier Bartlett, didn’t get to play but have been impressive almost every time in franchise and international cricket.
–
–
–
–
189/8
190/7
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Their performances began right from the first innings when Ben Dwarshuis bowled a sensational spell to take four wickets for 36 runs, dismissing big batters like Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder. Later, during the second innings, Mitchell Marsh gave a flourishing start to Australia by scoring 24 runs in just 17 deliveries, comprising three maximums, at a strike rate of 141.18.
Then came the all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen, who formed a terrific partnership after Australia lost four quick wickets in the chase. Green scored 51 runs in just 26 deliveries, including two boundaries and five sixes, at a strike rate of 196.15.
Meanwhile, Owen became only the third Australian batter to hit a T20I fifty on debut, amassing 50 runs in 27 balls, including six maximums, at a strike rate of 185.19. The two formed a big 80-run stand for the fifth wicket and ensured Australia were in the chase despite early wickets.
ALSO READ:
Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett for INR 80 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction and signed Mitchell Owen as a replacement player for INR 3 crores midway through the season. Bartlett took two wickets and conceded 9.60 runs per over across four outings in IPL 2025.
Meanwhile, Owen got only a solitary fixture, where he was dismissed for a duck and didn’t bowl. Still, both might be retained, given their recent improvements and exposure to franchise cricket.
However, if released, Owen will surely fetch a massive sum since he is an all-rounder who can bat anywhere and has improved as a bowler. Among those targeting him will be the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as both teams lacked quality all-rounders last season.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI) might likely target Xavier Bartlett if he comes into the auction, given that they need a powerplay specialist as a backup for Trent Boult. Additionally, he can bat and hit the ball big, making him a complete package for MI.
Cameron Green didn’t play IPL 2025 due to surgery, but will return to the auction this time. Among those who will likely target him are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
RCB will need a replacement for Liam Livingstone and might prefer a pace-bowling all-rounder since they will be more suited to the decks in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, CSK desperately need alternatives for the likes of Vijay Shankar and Sam Curran, and no better option than Green in that category.
Green can be flexible with his batting position and can do the role of an enforcer as a bowler, precisely what CSK need in the squad. He will again fetch a big amount, and one of these two is an emerging contender to grab him.
One batter who exceeded expectations in IPL 2025 was Mitchell Marsh, who joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at INR 3.40 crores. He scored 627 runs at an average of 48.23 and a 163.70 strike rate in 13 innings, including six fifties and a century.
He formed a successful opening partnership with Aiden Markram, and LSG are unlikely to break the pair. Marsh didn’t bowl for LSG but proved he can play solely as a batter.
His fitness can be a concern at times, but LSG are unlikely to release him since he was among their best batters last season. He also has leadership qualities and can be a contender to lead LSG if they don’t persist with Rishabh Pant.
Marsh’s value will be much higher in the IPL 2026 auction if released, and LSG might not get him back. At this point, he is contributing too much to the franchise without taking a big sum.
Ben Dwarshuis has been part of a few franchises in the IPL before, but has not played a game. He might be sold again in the IPL 2026 auction, with the Mumbai Indians emerging as favourites to get him.
MI like to have left-arm pacers in their squad and will release Reece Topley. Hence, Dwarshuis will fit perfectly and can act as a backup for Trent Boult.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are another team that might go after him in the IPL 2026 auction. With Ricky Ponting at the helm, PBKS have shown a liking towards Australian players, boosting Dwarshuis’ chances.
If PBKS release one of Azmatullah Omarzai or Aaron Hardie, it will open slots for overseas players. He might not be in the starting XI, but he will serve as an ideal backup at the Punjab-based franchise.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.